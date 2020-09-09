Takisada-Nagoya Co. Ltd Has Officially Signed A Supplier Agreement With Polygiene AB

STOCKHOLM — September 9, 2020 — Takisada-Nagoya is a textile company in Japan. Founded in 1864 the annual turnover is approximately USD 590 Million. They will sell treated fabrics with all the Polygiene brands from ViralOff to Biostatic stays fresh, both domestically and internationally, starting in October 2020, in preparation for the Fall-Winter collections 2021 and beyond. The mutual starting forecast is worth around USD 4 Million for Polygiene over three years.

“Under this pandemic situation with COVID-19, it has affected us all to adopt a “new-normal” lifestyle. Which means that the demand for antimicrobial as well as antiviral functionality through textile, has increased rapidly. Polygiene have the number one brands for this in Japan, and we also like that they are committed to be green just like us. Together we will aid the growth of our partners and society”, says Kentaro Taki, CEO of Takisada-Nagoya.

“Japan understood even before the pandemic the value of antibacterial properties in textiles. Together with Takisada-Nagoya we will serve many consumer-facing brands with the benefits of viral protection, antimicrobial properties and odor control. All of which results in less reasons to over-wash and discarding of textiles, which is as important in the long run as all other benefits”, says Ulrika Björk, CEO of Polygiene.

Source: Polygiene AB