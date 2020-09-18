Magic Laundry Services of Montebello, California Earns Hygienically Clean Hospitality Certification

ALEXANDRIA, Va. — September 18, 2020 — Magic Laundry Services, an independently-owned laundry serving the hospitality markets in California, has become the first laundry in California to achieve the Hygienically Clean Hospitality certification. This achievement reflects their commitment to best management practices (BMPs) in laundering as verified by on-site inspection and capability to produce hygienically clean textiles as quantified by ongoing microbial testing.

The certification confirms their dedication to compliance and processing textiles using BMPs as described in their quality assurance documentation, the focal point for Hygienically Clean inspectors’ evaluation of critical control points that minimize risk. The independent, third-party inspection confirms essential evidence that:

Employees are properly trained and protected

Managers understand legal requirements

OSHA-compliant

Physical plant operates effectively

In addition, the facility passed three rounds of outcome-based microbial testing, indicating that their processes are producing hygienically clean linens and garments with no harmful presence of bacteria and fungus.

To maintain certification, laundry plants must pass quarterly testing to ensure that as laundry conditions change, such as water quality, textile fabric composition and wash chemistry, laundered product quality is consistently maintained.

This process eliminates subjectivity by focusing on outcomes and results that verify textiles cleaned in these facilities meet appropriate hygienically clean standards and BMPs for hotels, bed and breakfasts and other lodging industry segments.

Certified laundries use processes, chemicals and BMPs acknowledged by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), American National Standards Institute (ANSI) and others. Introduced in 2012, Hygienically Clean incorporates the international cleanliness standards for healthcare linens and garments used worldwide by the Certification Association for Professional Textile Services and the European Committee for Standardization.

Objective experts in epidemiology, infection control, nursing and other healthcare professions work with TRSA launderers to ensure the certification continues to enforce the highest standards for producing clean hospitality textiles. With 100+ years as the textile services industry’s leading business association, TRSA’s expertise in laundry BMP development is unmatched.

“Congratulations to Magic Laundry Services on their certification,” said Joseph Ricci, TRSA president and CEO. “This achievement proves their dedication to building their customers’ confidence that their laundry takes every step possible to prevent human illness.”

Source: TRSA