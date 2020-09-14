Biosenta Announces Royalty License Agreement For North American Distribution Of A Broad-Spectrum Anti-Microbial Disinfectant

TORONTO — September 14, 2020 — Biosenta Inc. (“Biosenta” or the “Company”) listed on the CSE is pleased to announce – A strategic licensing partnership with Kleen Bee Labs was finalized today. This license will give the rights for distribution of DualXtiv, a broad-spectrum anti-microbial disinfectant, to club level, mass grocery, and retail chains across North America.

Am Gill, President and CEO, indicating, “This partnership allows for Biosenta’s patented formulation to be licensed and sold at scale across North America. The distributor will cover all costs associated with marketing, warehousing, transportation logistics, and retail space fees. This win-win scenario enables a dedicated team of professionals to take the product to market, enabling our products innovative protective qualities to be realized by the public.”

Source: Biosenta Inc.