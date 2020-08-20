Epson Unveils Its First 76-Inch Industrial Dye-Sublimation Textile Printing Solution To Advance High-Speed Production Of Sellable Goods

LONG BEACH, Calif. — August 20, 2020 — Epson America today announced its first 76-inch industrial-level dye-sublimation solution – the SureColor® F10070. Designed to offer reliability, versatility and round-the-clock productivity at a low total cost of ownership, the SureColor F10070 was engineered to meet the evolving needs of today’s textile industry and support the expansion of textile sourcing and production in the U.S. Featuring four 4.7-inch PrecisionCore® printheads and a new hot-swappable ink system, the printer delivers continuous roll-to-roll performance at production speeds up to 2,700 sqft/hr.1 An ideal solution for print shops looking to fulfill large orders, it consistently produces high-quality, bright textiles for fashion, sports apparel, home décor, soft signage, and more.

“This year we’ve seen a need for businesses to alter production plans to better accommodate smaller orders and quicker turnaround times to meet changing consumer demands,” said Tim Check, senior product manager, Professional Imaging, Epson America. “The new high-performance SureColor F10070 provides an efficient and cost-effective dye-sublimation solution for print shops looking to produce medium to large high-quality apparel runs and bid on incoming textile orders from businesses that sell direct to consumer. Moreover, the SureColor F10070 supports onshoring production needs in today’s marketplace to help shorten lead times, decrease costs and streamline workflows.”

The SureColor F10070 comes equipped with an array of industrial-level features to maximize productivity and support continuous production. New user-replaceable 4.7-inch PrecisionCore printheads deliver high-productivity with extreme drop placement accuracy for sharp detail, bright colors and outstanding print quality. Leveraging renowned UltraChrome® DS ink technology,2 the SureColor F10070 is the first Epson printer to feature a hot-swappable ink system that automatically switches from an empty ink pack to a new ink pack mid-print for uninterrupted printing. The new ink system reduces overall ink cost by over 50 percent3 and allows for longer print runs without user intervention. Touting a redesigned 9-inch touchscreen control panel, SureColor F10070 operators can see the image printing, monitor print, paper, and ink status, as well as understand environmental conditions for optimized print performance.

Designed for demanding industrial environments, the SureColor F10070 includes a new air filtration system and supports an advanced auto-paper tension control and fabric head wiper system to clean media and remove dust prior to printing. In addition, a new compact media dryer includes a front and underside heater reaching temperatures up to 230-degrees and 122-degree Fahrenheit, respectfully, to ensure full-speed print performance in a space saving design.

A true turnkey solution, the SureColor F10070 includes the new Epson Edge® workflow software featuring an Adobe® PostScript® 3™ engine for powerful color management and seamless workflow integration. In addition, the SureColor F10070 is one of the first Epson printers compatible with Epson’s new production-management Cloud Solution PORT, providing an operational dashboard view of a production line with cloud-based printer fleet reporting.

More about the SureColor F10070

The new SureColor F10070 is designed to achieve breakthrough productivity with a range of features designed to support around-the-clock production, including:

Breakthrough Productivity — Four 4.7-inch PrecisionCore printheads deliver industrial-level, roll-to-roll performance at speeds up to 2,700 sqft/hr 1

Brilliant Image Quality — High-density Black ink produces exceptional color saturation and high contrast

Seamless Workflow — Powerful Epson Edge workflow software featuring an Adobe PostScript 3 Engine

Predictable, Reliable Performance — Advanced auto paper-tension control and fabric head wiper enable simple, continuous production

More Ink; Less downtime — Low-cost, high-capacity replaceable ink pack system holds up to 20 Liters of ink per color, which allows for longer print runs without user intervention

Performance Optimized Epson DS Transfer Paper — Multipurpose, Rigid Photo Optimized, Adhesive Textile, and Production papers available

Turnkey Solution, Fully Supported by Epson – Includes one-year onsite warranty; extended service plans available

Support and Availability

The Epson SureColor F10070 ($89,995 MSRP) will ship direct from Epson America starting Sept. 1. There are several Epson PreferredSM Plus service coverage plans available that includes toll-free advanced telephone access Monday through Friday and usually next business-day on-site service in the unlikely event of any hardware failure.

1 Print speeds are based on the print engine speed only. Total throughput time for any print depends on various factors including workstation configuration, file size, print resolution, ink coverage and networking. Actual print speeds will vary.

2 This product uses only genuine Epson-brand ink packs. Other brands of ink packs and ink supplies are not compatible and, even if described as compatible, may not function properly.

3 As compared to Epson T46C dye-sub link used in the SureColor F9470

Posted August 20, 2020

Source: Epson America, Inc.