54th Edition Of Filo: The Presentation Scheduled For July 20

BIELLA, Italy — July 8, 2020 — The appointment for the presentation of the 54th edition of Filo is set for July 20, 2020.

To participate in the event – which will be held at 10.30 in webinar mode on the Zoom platform – it is essential to register at the following link: filo.it/iscrizione-webinar-20-luglio-2020

Filo, like the other textile fairs, has chosen digitization to deepen and maintain constant the dialogue with sector operators. In fact, the digital environment is proving to be one of the most interesting ways of promoting, growing and developing international trade fair activities, especially in the textile-clothing sector, because it allows to convey messages to professionals around the world quickly, easily and effectively.

The webinar of July 20 will allow one of the most anticipated and followed appointments of Filo to take place online: the presentation of Filo’s product development proposals. Developed by Gianni Bologna, the product development proposals of the 54th edition of Filo are inspired by “Chromatic reflections”.

During the meeting, the many news about Filo will be illustrated, starting from the opportunities offered by the new MiCo venue, as well as all the actions organized by the organizers so that the Yarn and Fiber Exhibition can take place in the total safety of those who participate.

Registration for the July 20 webinar closes on Thursday July 16. An email will confirm the successful registration, while the communication with the event link will be sent to those registered for the event after July 16.

The 54th edition of Filo will take place on Wednesday 7 and Thursday 8 October 2020 at the MiCo – Milano Convention Centre (via Gattamelata 5, Milan): it will be the first exhibition for the yarn sector after the health emergency and the consequent lockdown.

Posted July 8, 2020

Source: Filo