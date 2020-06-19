TRSA’s 28th Annual Maintenance Management Institute Set for Rosemont, IL This Fall

ALEXANDRIA, VA — June 18, 2020 — Gather at the Embassy Suites O’Hare-Rosemont in Rosemont, IL, this Sept. 23-25 to attend the industry’s longest-running and most recognized maintenance management and technology development program: TRSA’s Maintenance Management Institute (MMI).

At MMI, network and learn with the linen, uniform and facility services industry’s top engineers, maintenance, plant, and general managers. This year’s 28th annual MMI combines general sessions and breakouts with peer interaction to enhance attendees’ technical knowledge, along with exploration of management and leadership styles. Get empowered to create more effective, efficient, and resilient maintenance practices. While fostering stronger relationships with peers and the industry’s engineering and technology experts. Stay at the top of your game with MMI’s practical, immediately applicable knowledge, skills, strategies, and tactics to optimize operational efficiencies and performance, resulting in reduced downtime and maximum plant productivity.

MMI will kick off with tours and debriefs from high-efficiency linen and uniform service operators Roscoe Co. and UniFirst Corp. (both plants specialize in Uniforms and Workwear). You will get a firsthand look at these top plants and how their business philosophies and use of current technology impact operations. Attendees will tap into a wealth of expertise in management systems, behavior-based safety, human, and organizational performance and lead manufacturing during an address titled, Level Up: Developing a High-Performance Maintenance Program.

Workshop presenters are experts from the linen, uniform and facility services industry who know the everyday issues in keeping laundries running. Benefit from their expertise on the following topics that will improve your operations:

General Guidance for Properly Disinfecting Your Plant

Energy Management and Performance Strategies

Managing Employees in the “New Normal”

Managing a Successful Plant Shutdown and Return to Service

Maintenance and Extending the Life of your Equipment

Roof Safety and Fall Protection

Individuals who hold the TRSA Certified Professional Laundry Manager (CPLM) designation can receive up to 18 credit hours toward recertification by attending MMI educational sessions and plant tours.

Wrap up the MMI experience on a high note with a facilitated open forum featuring Q&A on any of the topics covered during MMI. This session will allow for interaction with members of TRSA’s MMI task force, top industry managers who will serve as panelists. You will review what you have learned throughout MMI and ask any remaining questions prior to heading home and back to work. Participants can submit their topics on their registration forms, or at the event (any time before this session). They also can ask questions during the session. Questions from the floor will also be welcomed during the session.

