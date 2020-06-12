TRSA Announces Inaugural Workwear And Facility Services Conference

ALEXANDRIA, VA — June 12, 2020 — TRSA, the Association for Linen, Uniform and Facility Services, is hosting its Inaugural Workwear and Facility Services Conference, Sept. 22-23, 2020 at the Embassy Suites O-Hare-Rosemont in Rosemont, IL. The in-person event provides opportunities to network, learn, and share with executive and management colleagues providing uniforms, workwear, garments and facility services to businesses, manufacturing, food processing, manufacturing and others. The Conference combines general sessions and interactive panels for sharing best practices, emerging issues and innovations. Participants will gain immediately applicable knowledge, skills, strategies, and tactics to advance your understanding and knowledge of workwear and facilities processing, service and management.

The conference will kick off with an executive panel discussion on COVID-19 and Plant Operations that will provide insights into how COVID-19 has transformed the production and labor markets for national uniform service chains and their perspectives on how the coronavirus could impact the practices of plant operations relating to hygiene, supplying facility services products and more. The following panelists will participate:

Jim Buik, TRSA chair and president, Roscoe co., will be the facilitator

Bill Ross, senior vice president, UniFirst Corp.

Stefan Schurter, senior vice president, cleanroom services, Prudential Overall Supply

Art Wake, president, uniform services, Aramark Uniforms and Apparel

Conference speakers and presenters are experts from the linen, uniform and facility services industry. They’ll identify a wide range of everyday associated with keeping laundries operational and profitable. Benefit from their expertise on the following topics that will improve your business:

Increasing Revenue Per Stop

Rerouted Relationships

Stockroom Management

Who Has the Highest Productivity?

Networking Reception

The conference will close with a first-hand look at the Roscoe Co., and UniFirst Corp. plants. These tours and follow-up debriefing sessions will explain how their business philosophies and use of current technology impact operations.

Individuals who earned the TRSA Certified Professional Laundry Manager (CPLM) designation can receive 12 credit hours toward recertification by attending the Inaugural Workwear and Facility Services Conference’s educational sessions and plant tours.

