The 54th Edition Of Filo: Quality And Safety In The Foreground

BIELLA, Italy — June 16, 2020 — The 54th edition of Filo has been confirmed: it will be held on Wednesday, 7th October 2020 and on Thursday 8th, October 2020 at MiCo – Milan Convention Centre (via Gattamelata 5, Milan).

Filo is the only international B2B fair organised in Italy which is especially dedicated to yarns and fibres for top-of-the-range orthogonal weaving, circular knitting weaving and technical textiles.

However, October 2020 edition is particularly important since it represents the first exhibiting date for yarns’ industry after Covid-19 emergency, which has brought to the cancellation or the deferment of exhibitions worldwide. The 54th edition of Filo, held in October, will be the starting point for the recovery of the presentations linked to the normal production’s cycle of textile-apparel industry.

The 54th edition of Filo represents a concrete signal of the willingness to highlight the centrality of the excellent production on the upstream supply chain. And exhibiting companies are perfectly aware of this: indeed, 80% of the companies have confirmed their presence at Filo to date.

On the other hand, the activity of Filo has never stopped, not even during the lockdown period. Filo has continued to communicate together with exhibitors and visitors, as usual.

With a view to October, Filo is now committed in the organisation for the presentation of facts and details about the 54th edition to operators and the press. The meeting will be held on the 20th of July through a webinar and it will represent the opportunity to show to exhibiting companies and operators the product development proposals carried out by Gianni Bologna: for the 54th edition of Filo they are inspired by ‘Chromatic Reflections’.

Mr. Paolo Monfermoso, general manager for Filo, states: ‘The presentation of the 54th edition of Filo will represent an important date for strengthening the dialogue that has never been stopped with the companies participating in Filo. On that occasion, we will reaffirm the clear rules and indications concerning the organisation and behavioural standards which will allow both exhibitors and visitors to participate in the 54th edition of Filo in total safety. In collaboration with MiCo, we are working in order to implement all the necessary actions to respond to safety and public health regulations and to guarantee all operators a two-day Filo characterised by maximum comfort in totally sanitised environments”.

Posted June 18, 2020

Source: Filo