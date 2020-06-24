Sunbrella Debuts Eco-Friendly, Fluorine-Free Fabric

BURLINGTON, N.C. — June 24, 2020 — Sunbrella unveils its latest innovation, Sunbrella Assure, a fluorine-free textile that delivers water repellency, stain resistance and enhanced durability. These fabrics bring new opportunities to create healthy and sustainable indoor and outdoor spaces that are still hardworking.

Sunbrella Assure offers stain resistance through a proprietary bio-based formula that combats the absorption of water-based spills and messes without the use of fluorochemicals. Oil-based stains can be removed easily by following the cleaning and care guide. Sunbrella Assure is also highly durable, with abrasion resistance up to 100,000 double rubs. The new fabric delivers on these high-performance standards while fulfilling the Sunbrella brand promise of design and function, as well as staying soft to the touch.

“Sunbrella Assure is yet another example of how we continue to build on our legacy of smart design and environmentally conscious actions,” said Steve Pawl, chief marketing officer at Sunbrella. “Sunbrella Assure brings together the benefits of fluorine-free technology with the leading design, performance and warranty that we’re known for and has been counted on for 60 years.”

Other properties of Sunbrella Assure include:

Fade-resistant

Bleach-cleanable and able to be sanitized

PFC-Free

GREENGUARD Gold certified

Achieves OEKO-TEX® Standard 100 and Facts Silver Certifications

Compliant with the Healthier Hospitals Initiative (HHI) and Prop 65

The first collection, Balance featuring Sunbrella Assure, includes six different patterns in 43 colors and is available now from CF Stinson in partnership with Sunbrella Contract.

Behind every Sunbrella upholstery fabric is a five-year warranty, the most comprehensive guarantee in the industry. For more information about Sunbrella Assure, please visit Sunbrella.com.

Source: Sunbrella