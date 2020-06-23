Solvay Starts Up New Hydrogen Peroxide Dilution And Packing Plant In Vietnam

BRUSSELS — June 19, 2020 — Solvay Peroxides Vietnam started production at its new Hydrogen Peroxide dilution and packing plant at Phuc Long Industrial Zone in Long An Province, Vietnam. This facility is designed to reach 24k ton capacity per year to meet growing local demand for international standard quality Hydrogen Peroxide for the textile industry and other applications.

Being the first industrial facility based in Vietnam of the Solvay group, this plant was built and made operational in full alignment with the group’s Health Safety & environmental standards. High quality Hydrogen Peroxides are supplied by Solvay Peroxythai, our world largest plant in Thailand and diluted and packed to customer requirements locally.

“With this new plant we are aiming at better serving our customers in Vietnam. To support sustainability and circular economy, the use of returnable packaging has been implemented with our distributors and customers. This action allows customers to minimize the non core operation of managing used packaging.” said Suthichai Srihawan, General Manager of Solvay Peroxides Vietnam.

Posted June 23, 2020

Source: Solvay