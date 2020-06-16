NCTO Elects South Carolina Yarn Manufacturing CEO As Chairman — Council Chairs & Board Members Elected

WASHINGTON — June 16, 2020 — The National Council of Textile Organizations (NCTO), representing the full spectrum of U.S. textiles from fiber through finished sewn products, held its officer elections for fiscal year 2020 today.

In addition to the appointment of a new chairman and vice chairman, NCTO elected chairs for each of its four councils. NCTO is comprised of four councils to ensure a broad representation of the industry supply chain. Each council has an allotted number of members who are elected to the association’s Board of Directors, in addition to the Executive Committee.

“I am pleased to announce our new officers, council chairs, and board and executive committee members for NCTO’s 2020 fiscal year,” said NCTO President and CEO Kim Glas. “David Roberts, CEO of Cap Yarns, has been elected our new chairman and succeeds Leib Oehmig,CEO of Glen Raven Inc., who did an outstanding job serving in the role for more than a year.”

“This is a critical juncture for our industry as we continue to navigate through an uncertain business environment this year. I could not be prouder of our industry, which has stepped up and retooled to produce critical personal protective equipment (PPE) for frontline workers battling the COVID-19 pandemic. With the support of our newly elected officers, NCTO will continue to work on behalf of its members to shape policies that will help our industry persevere and thrive. Through a dedicated association staff and a committed group of industry leaders, we will ensure that together we continue to have a seat at the table in Washington.”

Elected as NCTO Chairman and Vice Chairman for 2020 are:

Chairman – David Roberts, CEO of Cap Yarns Inc. Roberts is CEO of Cap Yarns, Inc., based in Clover, S.C. Cap Yarns is a specialty yarn manufacturer and a leader in developing unique yarns for the knitting and weaving industry.



Vice Chairman – David Poston, president of Palmetto Synthetics LLC Poston is president of Palmetto Synthetics, based in Kingstree, S.C. Palmetto Synthetics is a specialty man-made fiber producer that has provided specialty thermoplastic fibers to companies across the globe.



Elected to the NCTO Board of Directors during the various Council meetings are the following:

Fiber Council:

Lowell Bivens of PHP Fibers

John Freeman of Nan Ya Plastics America

Chuck Hall of William Barnet & Son

Rich Lemerise of The LYCRA Company

Alejandro Sanchez of DAK Americas

Chip Stein of Stein Fibers

Yarn Council:

Jim Booterbaugh of National Spinning Co.

Tom Caudle of Unifi

Charles Heilig of Parkdale Mills

Peter Iliopoulos of Gildan

Marty Moran of Buhler Quality Yarns Corp.

Allen Smith of American & Efird

Fabric and Home Furnishings Council :

Norman Chapman of Inman Mills

Kathie Leonard of Auburn Manufacturing

Chad McAllister of Milliken & Company

Leib Oehmig of Glen Raven Inc.

Dirk Pieper of Sage Automotive Interiors

Mike Shelton of Valdese Weavers

Industry Support Council:

Cyril Guerin of Picanol

Ian Mills of Fi-Tech

Gary Romanstine of Marzoli

Elected by their respective Councils to serve on the Executive Committee:

Lowell Bivens of PHP Fibers

John Freeman of Nan Ya

Tom Caudle of Unifi

Peter Iliopoulos of Gildan

Norman Chapman of Inman Mills

Leib Oehmig of Glen Raven Inc.

Ian Mills of Fi-Tech

Elected to chair the Councils:

Fiber Council: David Poston of Palmetto Synthetics

Yarn Council: Marty Moran of Buhler Quality Yarns Corp.

Fabric and Home Furnishings Council: Leib Oehmig of Glen Raven Inc.

Industry Support Council: Ian Mills of Fi-Tech.

Source: The National Council of Textile Organizations (NCTO)