HeiQ And Intexso Biochem Celebrate Seven Years Of Partnership In The Fast-Growing And Innovative Market Of India

ZÜRICH, Switzerland — June 22, 2020 — HeiQ is a textile innovator, creating some of the most effective, durable and high-performance textile effects in the market today. They have a variety of technology categories, including the recently launched HeiQ Viroblock that is tested effective against SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19). HeiQ is an innovation partner with its distributors, and as they continue to see significant growth in the Indian market, they are proud of their long-term partnership with Intexso.

Intexso biochem private limited (Intexso) manufactures innovative and customized products for the industries like textile, leather, investment castings, coating, BOPP/Polyester Films etc. Their state-of-the-art manufacturing plant is based near Mumbai, India and equipped with multipurpose reactors that can handle most reactions used in these industries. Their in-house R&D centre is engaged in developing products that comply with the latest ecological requirements.

HeiQ and Intexso began their partnership more than seven years ago. Based in Mumbai, Intexso is the sole distributor for HeiQ products in India and offers technical guidance for product applications in the region. India has become a global innovation hub for apparel and home textiles, and Team Intexso is in the forefront with more than three decades of experience.

Intexso has grown HeiQ’s presence in India with all HeiQ products, including the latest product HeiQ Viroblock NPJ03. Some examples of Intexso/HeiQ customers include Vardhaman Fabrics, Birla Century, Shahi Exports, Donear Industries, Nahar Fabrics, RSWM and many more.

“HeiQ is appreciative of being a long-term trusted partner with Intexso Biochem in India. As India is an innovation hub for textiles, this partnership lines up with our DNA and values to differentiate, innovate and improve the lives of billions of people by perfecting the everyday product of textile” says Carlo Centonze, HeiQ Group co-founder and CEO.

“Intexso is honored to be the sole HeiQ distributor in India” says Avinash Orpe, Founder and Director of Intexso. “Our mission – to work with a spirit of innovation and vision of supplying our customers with innovative, quality products – aligns with HeiQ’s mission perfectly and make our partnership seamless.”

Posted June 22, 2020

Source: HeiQ Materials AG