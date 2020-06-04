Cone Denim Transitions A Portion Of Loom Capacity To Produce Medical Fabrics

GREENSBORO, NC — June 4, 2020 — Cone Denim® is pleased to assist in the global fight against COVID-19 by transitioning a portion of its loom capacity to produce Maxima® medical fabrics for its sister division Burlington.

“Being a part of the larger Elevate Textiles family has opened many opportunities for Elevate’s brands including Cone, Burlington and American & Efird to collaborate and innovate to better serve apparel brands and others within the textile and apparel industry who are stepping up to produce lifesaving PPE,” says Steve Maggard, President Cone Denim. “The Cone and Burlington technical teams have been working closely to quickly transition a portion of looms in our Cone Denim Yecapixtla operation in Mexico to produce Burlington medical fabrics. Production is set to ramp up in June.”

Burlington’s Maxima® medical fabrics are engineered with specific yarns and constructions to provide the highest level of proven protection, durability and comfort, based on specified levels for ANSI/AAMI PB70 & EN13795 standards. A key advantage of Burlington fabrics is that they are reusable, which provides even greater assurance of being available when critical PPE is needed the most and promotes a more responsible, sustainable solution longer-term.

Maggard continued, “The denim industry is working in many ways to support our frontline heroes and communities. Cone is proud to be a part of such a compassionate community and glad to utilize the skills and talents of our employees to meet this critical need. At the same time, we are available to service our denim customers as retail starts to re-open and global demand for denim increases.”

