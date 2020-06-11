Cone Denim Launches Pride Denim

GREENSBORO, NC — June 11, 2020 — Cone Denim® is pleased to launch its Pride Selvage Denim in honor of Pride Month. Pride Denim is the newest fabric in the Cone® Community Collection to show Cone’s support of a wider and more inclusive community. Cone will donate a portion of proceeds from the sale of its Pride fabric and accessories to the HRC Human Rights Campaign whose work focuses on achieving equality for the LGBTQ Community.

“The importance of equality, inclusion and unity resonates across our world,” says Steve Maggard, President Cone Denim. “The Cone Community Collection offers an additional voice to these principles and a way for individuals to visibly support those causes and communities that are important to them. Denim is the most globally iconic fabric and one that people identify with and personally connect to when they wear it. We are pleased to offer our Pride denim as an expression of support for the LGBTQ community.”

The Cone® Community Collection fabrics are designed with neutrality in mind and are perfect for both Men’s and Women’s collections. These limited edition fabrics have a timeless authentic character and a brilliant optimistic indigo shade with just the right stretch for comfort. The Pride Denim incorporates the rainbow colors of the Pride flag into the selvage of the fabric.”

Pride Denim fabric and accessories made with the special denim are available on the White Oak Shop. Accessory items include a large tote bag, wallet and travel kit, all crafted using the unique rainbow colored selvage. Smaller quantities of Pride denim fabric are also available on the Shop. Larger volumes of Pride Denim are available for order through a Cone Denim sales representative.

Maggard continues, “Denim breaks through boundaries and speaks to many individuals. Our hope is that by designing fabrics that have broad appeal we can reach as many brands and people as possible in support of meaningful causes.”

Source: Cone Denim