Baldwin’s Ahlbrandt Launches Its Particle-Free CleanSpec™ Corona Electrode

ST.LOUIS — June 17, 2020 — Baldwin Technology’s Ahlbrandt System GmbH has announced that its new CleanSpec—the world’s first and only particle-free Corona electrode—is ready to be shipped on demand within 24 hours from when an order is placed. Ahlbrandt sets the industry standard for high-efficiency Corona surface treatment systems, and the durable, future-proof CleanSpec offers a long service life, increased uptime and an optimal return on investment.

With a unique particle-free design that prevents metal powder contamination from damaged or broken elements, the CleanSpec is ideal for manufacturing processes in clean room applications, including high-quality food-grade plastic films and package manufacturing. This electrode can be integrated into new and existing production lines, and can be customized onsite to fit any Corona system length. For Ahlbrandt Corona systems, the CleanSpec electrode is integrated in the new Corona Pure, Pure XL, Flex and Slim product lines.

“We design Ahlbrandt’s Corona innovations to maximize process uptime and simplify operations, as well as to optimize system delivery and installation,” said Holger Bätz, Managing Director, Ahlbrandt. “Our ability to ship the CleanSpec Corona electrode within 24 hours is of great value for manufacturers worldwide today.”

Posted June 17, 2020

Source: Baldwin Technology Company, Inc.