Baldwin Technology Acquires UV Pioneer Western Quartz Products

ST. LOUIS — June 9, 2020 — Baldwin Technology Company Inc. has announced the acquisition of certain assets of Western Quartz Products, a long-standing, global market leader in the ultraviolet curing and exposure industry. Known for manufacturing state-of-the-art UV curing lamps, as well as for having a reputation of exceptional quality cultivated through decades of serving a variety of industries, Western Quartz is a true pioneer in the UV space.

“We are excited to welcome Western Quartz, along with its customers, to our global UV technology arm and our broad portfolio of products that improve processes for printing, packaging and industrial markets,” said Joe Kline, CEO of Baldwin. “This acquisition further demonstrates Baldwin’s commitment to expanding our reach and technology connection for the benefit of our customers, as we continue to grow our caring, collaborative, people-centric culture for team members.”

Western Quartz began in 1931 in Hermosa Beach, California, and was one of the first producers of quartz lamps for medical purposes. Following decades of continued research and development, along with innovation spearheaded by founder John F. Dallons and his family, Western Quartz moved further into the UV curing industry and grew to become a preeminent supplier of UV curing and exposure lamps worldwide, with customers throughout the US, Europe and Asia.

“Western Quartz enhances Baldwin’s capabilities in additive (doped) UV lamp production for industrial markets, providing an excellent complement to our existing UV and LED-UV technology portfolio within our AMS Spectral UV business and PRIMARC products,” said Rich Bennett, President of Baldwin’s AMS Spectral UV unit. “Through this acquisition, we will continue to manufacture the same great quality that Western Quartz customers are used to, and will harmonize operations, increase capacity and add more capabilities.”

“We are proud to join the Baldwin family and to see our 89-year legacy of quality and innovation be preserved through this acquisition,” said Katy Wetterstrand, Director and CFO of Western Quartz. “It is an exciting time for UV technology to help improve manufacturing processes, as well as human safety, through new applications in sterilization and disinfection around the world. Through Baldwin, Western Quartz joins a sizeable organization with significant reach and resources, and we look forward to continuing to expand our services and capabilities for our customers and the industry.”

Posted June 10, 2020

Source: Baldwin Technology Company Inc.