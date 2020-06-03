AFA Cancels The FloorTek Expo 2020 Due To The Covid-19 Pandemic And The Uncertainty Surrounding Fall Events

DALTON, Georgia— June 4, 2020 — The American Floorcovering Alliance (AFA) is announcing the cancellation of the FloorTek Expo 2020 which was scheduled for September 29th and 30th in Dalton, Georgia. The uncertainty related to the Covid-19 pandemic and potential restrictions which may be placed on travel and public events has made planning for the event difficult for AFA, potential exhibitors and attendees.

Stephanie Manis, Executive Director of AFA, indicated she is very disappointed at having to cancel the Expo this year since several new and exciting events were planned to coincide with the Expo. “We are going to use the time between now and the expected 2021 Expo in September or October to create even more cutting-edge events to help the industry thrive during these changing times.”

The dates for the 2021 FloorTek Expo will be announced as soon as available.

Posted June 3, 2020

Source: The American Floorcovering Alliance (AFA)