Functional Fabric Fair Powered By PERFORMANCE DAYS Announces Postponement Of July 2020 New York Event

NORWALK, Conn.— May 4, 2020 — Functional Fabric Fair powered by PERFORMANCE DAYS, and organized by Reed Exhibitions, today announced the postponement of the 3rd edition of the New York event to January 25-26, 2021 at the Javits Center. After careful consideration and with sensitivity to the concerns and feedback from the apparel community, the decision has been made to reschedule the New York event to January, aligning it with the Winter Market Week events.

For 2020, Functional Fabric Fair will shift to facilitating business connections through a virtual platform that will launch early summer and offers customers the opportunity to connect with each other through Matchmaking, appointment setting and digital learning and development. Functional Fabric Fair Portland is currently scheduled to take place November 18-19, 2020 at the Oregon Convention Center.

“Our number one priority is the health and safety of our exhibitors, attendees, industry partners and staff,” said Steve McCullough, the Fair’s event director. “This wasn’t an easy decision. However, after consulting our customers, closely monitoring developments and reviewing guidance from public health officials, we have decided postponement is in the best interest of all of the Functional Fabric Fair community. It has always been our goal to provide the utmost value to our customers whether it is in face-to-face communication or through a platform that allows us to collaborate throughout the year. We are proud of the team and indebted to our partners for quickly shifting priorities that will allow us to deliver on our goals. We are grateful for the support we’ve received from the industry in our two years since launch and we look forward to welcoming everyone at our November and January events.”

Yancy Weinrich, COO of Reed Exhibitions, said:

“While we cannot predict the future, we look forward to welcoming the performance and fashion apparel industry back to the River Pavilion at the Javits Center in January. We also appreciate the support of the Javits throughout our process to find the right solution for the industry during this challenging time.”

Posted May 4, 2020

Source: Reed Exhibitions