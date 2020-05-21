Ergosoft 16 RIP Software Supports X-Rite i1Pro 3 Spectrophotometers

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — May 20, 2020 — X-Rite Incorporated and Pantone LLC, global leaders in color science and technology, today announced that Ergosoft 16, a leading RIP software for digital printing market, supports the new i1Pro 3 Family of color management solutions. Using Ergosoft 16 with the i1Pro 3 helps printers improve print production workflow efficiency by allowing them to quickly implement color standards across a variety of materials and surfaces, including ceramics, textiles, glass, metal, wood, vinyl, plastics, thin films, cardboard, paper, and more. Digital printers can create ICC profiles for almost any substrate and calibrate print production devices for the highest level of color accuracy.

“Ergosoft is confident that the combination of Ergosoft 16 and the i1Pro 3 enables operators to realize the full potential of Ergosoft 16 in terms of color control and color accuracy,” said Anna Tobler, CEO of Ergosoft.

With a focus on refinements and improvements related to user interaction with the product, Ergosoft 16 makes basic features more intuitive, and advanced features more accessible. Ergosoft 16 is a complete production and workflow suite, with an emphasis on making the job of the RIP operator more efficient.

The i1Pro 3 Family is ideal for professionals who require accurate color from their printer, display, and projector. It is more accurate, reliable and twice as fast as its predecessor. The i1Pro 3 simultaneously measures M0, M1, and M2 in a single pass while accounting for optical brighteners. Prepress and print operators can quickly predict how colors printed on optically-brightened substrates and textiles will look under different lighting conditions. The i1Pro 3 Plus features a larger aperture of 8mm to support new materials and substrates used in digital printing applications. It also supports transmission scanning for backlit film and materials used in signage. Both the i1Pro 3 and i1Pro 3 Plus can be used in automated measurement workflows with the addition of the i1iO3.

“X-Rite is excited to work with Ergosoft to provide customers with best-in-class solutions to improve their digital printing workflows,” said Ray Cheydleur, Printing and Imaging Product Portfolio Manager, X-Rite. “The i1Pro 3 is fast, easy-to-use, and offers digital printers increased flexibility to measure a wide variety of materials. When paired with Ergosoft 16, print customers can achieve a connected workflow to define printing system settings, create ICC profiles, linearize, and more.”

Posted May 21, 2020

Source: X-Rite Incorporated