Ross Stores Donates $1,500,000 To COVID-19 Relief Efforts

DUBLIN, Calif. — April 24, 2020 — Ross Stores, Inc. announced today that the Company and the Ross Stores Foundation have jointly pledged $1,500,000 of donations to local and national organizations providing essential COVID-19 relief services, and additional support to our associates during these challenging times. Donations to the Company’s nonprofit partners, including the Boys & Girls Clubs of America and First Book, will help address critical needs, provide educational resources to students, and expand support services for families of first responders. Additional donations will fund food banks in New York City, Northern California, and Southern California, and another donation to a humanitarian aid organization will fund the distribution of personal protective equipment to healthcare workers.

Barbara Rentler, Chief Executive Officer, commented, “During these unprecedented times, Ross Stores is committed to supporting our associates and neighbors in the communities where we operate. These funds will assist those in critical need of relief due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Our heartfelt thoughts and condolences go out to all those who have been impacted by this global health crisis.”

Posted April 24, 2020

Source: Ross Stores, Inc.