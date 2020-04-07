Polyfab USA Named Master Distributor For The Americas Of Profilen® PTFE Sewing Thread

MANHATTAN BEACH, CA — April 2, 2020 — Lenzing Plastics GmbH & Co KG of Lenzing, Austria has recently named Polyfab USA as the Master Distributor of their Profilen line of PTFE sewing thread for the shade, awning and marine industries in North and South America. Most recently sold by a sales company in Pennsylvania, Profilen has been sold in the USA for 30 years and built up a loyal following of satisfied customers.

Profilen PTFE sewing thread is UV resistant, flame retardant, resistant to highly corrosive environments and free of heavy metals, chlorine and plasticizers. It is covered under a factory warranty for the lifespan of the fabric it’s sewn onto.

According to the manufacturer’s website, “The seam of a product indicates its quality and reliability because if the seam does not hold, even the best fabric is useless. This is why it makes sense to invest in high-quality sewing thread for high-quality products. Profilen PTFE sewing thread is available in a wide range of sizes to suit your needs.”

Profilen PTFE sewing thread is suitable for the production of outdoor textiles, such as shade sails, awnings, umbrellas, marine tops and covers, etc. Standard stock in the USA is light, medium and heavy weight sizes in Black, White and Clear in 8 oz and 16 oz spools. Other sizes, weights, colors, spool put ups are available on special order.

Profilen is available in North and South America from the following Distributors:

ACTION UPHOLSTERY SUPPLY (Florida)

FORTIFIED TEXTILES (Pennsylvania)

INNOVATIVE INDUSTRIAL SOLUTIONS (Texas/Florida/Georgia)

NEW WINDS SpA (South America)

VAUGHAN’S FABRIC & SUPPLY (Oregon)

VETERAN COMPANY (California)

Fabricators can request sales flyers from their local distributor.

Product Line

All the following Polyfab shadecloth are 100% recyclable and approved by the Melanoma International Foundation for “Outstanding Product and Sun Safe Behaviors”:

POLYTEX® – A 7 oz. per square yard superior fire rated knitted HDPE shade fabric designed for use in modular shade structures and shade sails. Recommended for residential and small commercial installations with unsupported spans of 25 feet or less. Available in 19 colors and meets the FR specifications of NFPA-701 and ASTM E-84. Lead and phthalate free and Prop 65 complaint.

COMTEX® – A 10 oz. per square yard superior fire rated knitted HDPE shade fabric designed for large tension membrane structures and architectural shade sails. Recommended for larger commercial installations or any job if preferred. Available in 17 colors and meets the FR specifications of NFPA-701 and ASTM E-84. Lead and phthalate free and Prop 65 complaint.

ARCHITEC 400® – A 12 oz. per square yard premium extra heavy duty knitted HDPE shade fabric designed for larger tension membrane structures and architectural shade sails. Available in 12 colors and meets the FR specifications of ASTM E-84. Lead and phthalate free and Prop 65 complaint.

FR COMSHADE® – A 8.25 oz. per square yard premium fire rated knitted HDPE shade fabric with a next generation FR additive, registered with the California State Fire Marshal Title 19 #F-59002. Lead and phthalate free and Prop 65 complaint.

COMSHADE® XTRA – A 12 oz. per square yard premium extra heavy duty knitted HDPE shadecloth designed for larger tension membrane structures and architectural shade sails, which significantly exceeds other shade fabric on the market for UV protection and strength to weight ratio. Available in 10 designer colors. Lead and phthalate free and Prop 65 complaint.

PARASOL™ – A 9.6 oz. per square yard commercial grade shadecloth suitable for tension structures and other heavy duty applications. Available in 15 colors.

POLYFAB PRO™ SHADE SAIL HARDWARE: A full line of professional-grade stainless steel and other metal fittings for fabricating and installing shade sails.

POLYFAB SHADE SAIL EDGE WEBBING™: Made in Australia, this polyester webbing is 2” wide and put up on 109 yard rolls with a breaking strength of approximately 4,500 lbf.

POLYFAB PRO™ SHADE SAIL CLEANER: A concentrated, environmentally safe, high-strength cleaner, designed to remove difficult soils from HDPE or vinyl fabrics with minimal effort.

PROFILEN® PTFE UV RESISTANT SEWING THREAD: For shade sails, awnings, marine and other high end fabric projects.

