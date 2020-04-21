Pendleton Woolen Mills Announces Zion National Park Blanket And Contributions To The National Park Foundation

PORTLAND, Ore. — April 21, 2020 — Pacific Northwest lifestyle brand Pendleton Woolen Mills has announced the addition of the Zion National Park Blanket to their National Park Collection. The Zion National Park Stripe will carry over into additional lifestyle products such as outerwear, mugs and socks.

This newest blanket in the modern Pendleton National Park Collection is the first for a Utah national park. Current national parks featured in blankets include Glacier, Yellowstone, Grand Canyon, Olympic, Acadia, Crater Lake, Yosemite and Zion.

The Zion National Park Blanket features navy, ochre and goldenrod stripes on a brick red background and is available in full and queen sizes. “We were inspired by the bold stripe design of a version of the blanket from the 1950s,” shared Amanda Coppa, senior merchandise manager of Pendleton’s home division. “The colors were drawn from the beauty of the park! We emphasized the deep red that Utah and Zion are known and loved for.”

The Pendleton National Park Collection is a curated selection of lifestyle products with sales of the blankets and select additional partner product supporting the National Park Foundation, the official charity of America’s national parks. Since the creation of the partnership between Pendleton and the National Park Foundation in 2016, Pendleton and its collaboration partners have contributed over $900,000 to the National Park Foundation. The National Park Foundation, in partnership with the National Park Service, enriches America’s national parks and programs through private support, safeguarding our heritage and inspiring generations of national park enthusiasts.

Pendleton’s contributions have supported two landmark national park projects, including the restoration of the double helix staircase at the Many Glacier Hotel, a renowned national historic landmark, in Glacier National Park, and preservation of the historic Grand Canyon Train Depot in Grand Canyon National Park.

Source: Pendleton Woolen Mills