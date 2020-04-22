ITMA ASIA + CITME Rescheduled To June 2021

SINGAPORE — April 22, 2020 — In light of the current coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic, ITMA ASIA + CITME 2020 has been rescheduled, despite receiving strong response from exhibitors. Originally slated to be held in October, the combined show will now take place from 12 to 16 June 2021 at the National Exhibition and Convention Centre (NECC), Shanghai.

According to show owners CEMATEX and Chinese partners, the Sub-Council of Textile Industry, CCPIT (CCPIT-Tex), China Textile Machinery Association (CTMA) and China Exhibition Centre Group Corporation (CIEC), the postponement is necessary due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Mr Fritz P. Mayer, President of CEMATEX, said: “We seek your understanding as this decision has been made with the safety and health concerns of our participants and partners in mind. The global economy has been severely affected by the pandemic. On a positive note, the International Monetary Fund has predicted that there would be global economic growth at 5.8 per cent next year. Hence, it is more prudent to look at a date around mid of next year.”

Added Mr Wang Shutian, Honorary President of China Textile Machinery Association (CTMA), “The outbreak of the coronavirus has caused a severe impact on global economy, and also affected the manufacturing sector. Our exhibitors, especially those from other parts of the world, are deeply affected by the lockdowns. Therefore, we believe that the combined show with the new exhibition dates would be timely when the global economy is predicted to improve. We would like to thank the exhibitors who have applied for space for their strong vote of confidence in the combined show.”

Keen interest at close of application period

In spite of the pandemic, at the close of space application, almost all the space reserved at NECC has been filled. The show owners will create a wait list for the late applicants and if necessary, to secure additional exhibition space from the venue to accommodate more exhibitors.

Buyers to ITMA ASIA + CITME 2020 can expect to meet industry leaders who will showcase a wide array of latest technology solutions that will help textile makers to become more competitive.

ITMA ASIA + CITME 2020 is organized by Beijing Textile Machinery International Exhibition Co Ltd and co-organized by ITMA Services. Japan Textile Machinery Association is a special partner of the show.

The last ITMA ASIA + CITME combined show in 2018 welcomed the participation of 1,733 exhibitors from 28 countries and economies and registered visitorship of over 100,000 from 116 countries and regions.

Source: CEMATEX, CCPIT-Tex, CTMA & CIEC