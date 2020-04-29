Huntsman Textile Effects And PPJ Partner To Tap Growth Potential In Vietnam

SINGAPORE — April 29, 2020 — Huntsman Textile Effects and Phong Phu International (PPJ) today announced a strategic partnership agreement that aims to promote PPJ’s growth in Vietnam as a leading manufacturer of sustainable, high-performance textiles and garments for many of the world’s leading brands and retailers.

Vietnam-based PPJ will leverage best-in-class technical support from Huntsman Textile Effects to enhance its manufacturing processes across its denim/twill and knit mills, and develop new products that deliver optimal sustainability along with advanced performance, protection and comfort.

The development of workwear and value-added textile for the American, European and Japan markets, such as innovative textiles with functional finishes will be a key project for the two partners. They will use advanced Huntsman Textile Effects barrier solutions such as PHOBOL®, PHOBOTEX® and ZELAN™, along with other finishing effects.

Huntsman Textile Effects will additionally support PPJ to promote its Sinnika Fabric collection, leveraging Huntsman’s advanced dyeing technology and finishing effects to deliver high-value market-focused solutions to brands and retailers.

Dr. Dang Vu Hung, Chairman and CEO of PPJ, said, “PPJ was among the first in Vietnam to move away from traditional contract manufacturing and offer innovative designs, green solutions and a vertically integrated supply chain as a one-stop solutions provider. With Huntsman Textile Effects as our technology partner, we look forward to continuing to enhance our capabilities as the preferred supplier to global brands that believe in quality and sustainability.”

The new agreement strengthens a longstanding relationship that has already seen PPJ develop innovative denim, knitwear and woven fabrics and garments using Huntsman Textile Effects technologies including AVITERA® SE dyes, NOVACRON® Atlantic dyes and High IQ® intelligent effects.

“The textile sector is Vietnam’s largest export earner, and PPJ is one of its most impressive success stories,” said Chuck Hirsch, VP of Commercial, Huntsman Textile Effects. “By focusing on innovation and being open to new technology and ideas, PPJ has moved up the value chain and showed others how to succeed on the global stage. We are pleased to continue to support PPJ and help strengthen Vietnam’s reputation for high-quality textile production.”

Huntsman Textile Effects has long been an active supporter of Vietnam’s textile sector. It holds regular seminars and workshops in Vietnam and collaborates with textile mills and apparel manufacturers to help them adopt new technologies and processes that conserve resources, reduce waste and improve productivity.

Source: Huntsman Textile Effects