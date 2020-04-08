Elevate Textiles Brands A&E And Burlington Participate In The Gerber PPE Task Force

CHARLOTTE, NC. — April 8, 2020 — Elevate Textiles, a global provider of advanced, high quality products and mission critical textile solutions is pleased to participate in the recently launched Gerber PPE Task Force. This industry-wide effort combines resources and expertise to support manufacturing operations and brands as they increase their production or transition their operations to produce personal protective equipment in the fight against COVID-19.

Elevate’s Burlington, American & Efird (A&E), and Gütermann brands provide critical barrier fabric and thread components used in the manufacturing of lifesaving PPE products including masks, isolation gowns and other medical garments.

“Within the Elevate portfolio of brands we have a number of products that supply the medical, first responder and hygiene markets,” says Chris Alt, Sr. Vice President Global Strategic Accounts for Elevate. “During these unprecedented times, we appreciate the efforts of Gerber Technology to assemble a task force of industry resources to assist the many manufacturers that are stepping up to transition their operations to make PPE.”

Alt continued, “Our teams within the Burlington and A&E Gütermann brands are glad to share their expertise and specialized product knowledge with companies within and outside the textile and apparel industries so that they can quickly ramp up production of these critical PPE products.”

“The only way to be successful during this difficult situation is to join forces and support one another,” said Lenny Marano, VP of Product Management & Marketing for Automation Systems at Gerber Technology. “We are proud to have a global network of partners who are going the extra mile to support PPE production so that it’s more widely available. It’s truly inspiring to see the industry work together and do everything they can to support those fighting COVID-19 on the frontlines.”

For over 40 years, Burlington has been in the Medical business manufacturing fabrics for use in operating theaters such as surgeon’s gowns, isolation gowns, sterilization wrapper packs, drapes, scrubs and lab coats. Burlington® is a world leader providing superior protective products to the health care market. The Maxima® collection of fabrics is the standard in the industry for reusable isolation and surgical gowns and meets AAMI standards for Levels 1-4 and FDA standards. Maxima products are highly protective, extremely comfortable, and offer maximum durability.

A&E is a trusted U.S. source and largest supplier of sewing thread and specialty yarns in the region, servicing customers globally. Supporting the medical and workwear communities, A&E offers RSL approved, critical PPE sewing threads for a multitude of PPE products, including disposable surgical products, surgical masks, scrubs, hospital sheets and towels, reusable medical gowns, clean room garments, and protective coverall suits, among others.

For inquiries into sourcing our Medical Barrier fabrics or critical specialized thread products, please email sales@elevatetextiles.com or complete the contact form at burlingtonfabrics.com (related to barrier fabrics) and a sales representative will respond.

Posted April 8, 2020

Source: Elevate Textiles