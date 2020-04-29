Belk Begins Reopening Stores with Safety A Top Priority

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — April 29, 2020 — Belk announced it will begin inviting customers and associates back into their local stores following its temporary closure due to COVID-19. Stores in South Carolina, Georgia, Tennessee, Arkansas and Oklahoma plan to open its doors to shoppers on Friday, May 1. Belk is implementing recommended safety precautions from the CDC and state and local health authorities. Stores will begin by opening from noon–6 p.m. and Belk will limit the number of people shopping in the store to ensure social distancing standards are observed.

In addition to reopening stores, Belk launched Curbside Pickup at most stores, including all stores that will be open in May, which offers an additional limited contact shopping option. Customers who place an order on Belk.com or on the mobile app can pick up their order Monday-Sunday between noon-5 p.m. The service is free and available for same-day pick up within two hours on orders placed by 1 p.m.

“For more than 130 years, the health and safety of our customers and associates has remained a top priority,” said Lisa Harper, CEO of Belk. “While the shopping experience may look a little different, our commitment to offering quality products at a value customers deserve, providing exceptional service, and helping our local communities remains true to who we are. We sincerely thank everyone who has supported us during this unprecedented time. We are especially grateful for our remarkable team of Belk associates.”

Belk’s multi-phase reopening of its’ stores will follow local and state protocol. The retailer is anticipating additional store openings in more states throughout May.

Posted April 29, 2020

Source: Belk