ASTM International Cancels June In-Person Standards Meetings

W. CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa. — April 27, 2020 — In light of COVID-19 and ongoing safety concerns for members and staff, ASTM International announced today that all previously scheduled in-person June standards development meetings (including independent meetings) have been canceled.

Last month, ASTM International announced the cancellation of all May in-person meetings.

These decisions were based on several factors, including, but not limited to:

Continued review of information and recommendations from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the World Health Organization (WHO), and other governmental bodies;

Input from ASTM International members whose organizations are increasingly concerned with travel; and

Specific information on the projected city restrictions in Boston and Washington, D.C., with input from the hotels.

ASTM International staff will be contacting committee leaders to plan alternatives for conducting committee business.

Looking forward, ASTM International will rely on these and other relevant criteria and input points to assess the status of ASTM’s future standards development meetings.

Please visit www.astm.org or www.astm.org/MEETINGS/ for the most up-to-date information

Last month, ASTM International also announced it is providing no-cost public access to a suite of more than two dozen standards used in the production and testing of personal protective equipment to combat the coronavirus public health emergency. For more information, visit www.astm.org/COVID-19.

Posted April 27, 2020

Source: ASTM International