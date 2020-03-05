The American Floorcovering Alliance (AFA) Announces New Dates For The Floortek Expo

DALTON, GA — March 4, 2020 — AFA has announced that The Floortek Expo, held in Dalton, Georgia, will begin on September 29th and will end on September 30th, 2020.

Last year the Expo spanned 2 ½ days, but light attendance on the final day and feedback from attendees and exhibitors indicates this final day is not necessary. The shortening of the Expo will also help create more flexibility in travel schedules for anyone coming in from out of town. The exhibition hall will open at 10:00 each morning and close at 6:00 pm.

The Early Bird discount is available for exhibitors through April 1, 2020. You can register online as an exhibitor or attendee at the FloorTek Expo website at www.floor-tek.com.​ The AFA will also be updating the website with events and news surrounding the Expo so check back frequently for updated information.

Stephanie Manis, Executive Director of AFA, indicated she expected a larger show in 2020 and new program elements to help educate and connect the participants in the floor covering industry.

Posted March 5, 2020

Source: American Floorcovering Alliance, Inc. (AFA)