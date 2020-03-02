Picanol To Exhibit At Egypt’s AFRO STITCH & TEX

YPRES, Belgium — March 2, 2020 — Picanol will be present at AFRO STITCH & TEX from March 5-8, 2020, at the booth of its agent for the region, Nobeltex (Booth B1, Hall 5). This trade fair is dedicated to textile processing technologies and this is the tenth time that the event will be held in Egypt. AFRO STITCH & TEX will feature two complementary trade fairs: the first one relates to garment processing technologies (this runs from February 27 to March 1), while the second trade fair will focus on textile processing technologies, one of which will be weaving (this will run from March 5-8). Egypt is home to the only fully vertically integrated textiles industry in the Middle East, with the entire production process – from the cultivation of cotton to the production of yarns, fabrics, and ready-made garments – being carried out on a domestic level. The textile sector plays a central role in the Egyptian economy.

Picanol is a worldwide manufacturer of airjet and rapier weaving machines, and it is active in all of the different segments of the textile industry: i.e. apparel, home, and technical textiles. Its current product program includes the all-new OmniPlus-i airjet machine, which was launched last year. This machine features a brand-new insertion system and it sets a new benchmark in airjet weaving by combining the highest levels of performance with best-in-class air consumption and power consumption. The OptiMax-i and the GTMax-i 3.0 cover a complete range of applications and they are generally recognized as being the most versatile and best-performing rapier machines on the market. With the TERRYplus Summum and TerryMax-i machines, Picanol is the only premium weaving machine manufacturer able to offer both airjet and rapier technology for the weaving of terry fabrics. Customers can count on a highly professional service team, with local presence in all textile segments and a high-performing aftermarket team that supplies spare parts within the shortest lead-times.

“The positive and fruitful relationship between Picanol and the Egyptian market is long-standing and it will certainly continue into the future in line with our ’Let’s grow together’ slogan! We are looking forward to meeting our Egyptian customers, as well as customers from other African countries, in order to share information regarding the latest technology offered by Picanol,” explained Bruno Caffieri (Picanol Area Sales Manager).

Source: Picanol