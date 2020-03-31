Burlington Medical Barrier Fabrics Increases Production Amid COVID-19 Outbreak

GREENSBORO, N.C. — March 31, 2020 — Burlington® Barrier Fabrics, a division of Burlington Industries LLC, and part of Elevate Textiles, has increased production of its Maxima® Medical Barrier collection in response to the recent COVID-19 outbreak. Burlington Barrier Fabrics is committed to engineering and producing state-of-the-art healthcare fabrics.

For over 40 years, Burlington has been in the Medical business manufacturing fabrics for use in operating theaters such as surgeon’s gowns, isolation gowns, sterilization wrapper packs, drapes, scrubs and lab coats. Burlington is a world leader providing superior protective products to the health care market. Our Maxima products are highly protective, extremely comfortable, and offer maximum durability.

The Maxima collection of fabrics is the standard in the industry for reusable isolation and surgical gowns creating less impact on the environment. A global collection, Maxima® is sold in Europe and the United States, meeting EN 13795, The Association for the Advancement of Medical Instrumentation (A.A.M.I) for Levels 1-4 and FDA Standards. This line of reusable, fluid resistant surgical fabrics is engineered for top of the line performance and safety.

“Our commitment to the protection of our first responders and healthcare professionals is our top priority during this global crisis,” said Allen Smith, president of Burlington, Safety Components & A&E Americas. “We have increased production of our Maxima Medical Barrier fabrics and are partnering with organizations across the industry to supply those on the front lines with the personal protective equipment needed to keep them safe amidst this outbreak. We appreciate the commitment and dedication of our workforce in Burlington plants in the USA and China to supply these fabrics to support the global fight against COVID-19.”

Nelson Bebo, vice president of sales, added: “Our traditional apparel supply chain is shifting to realign manufacturing capabilities to help meet the critical demands of our medical professionals on the front lines. We have reallocated resources to support the evolving industry landscape and provide Maxima products to key retail, brand and governmental partners.”

For inquiries into sourcing Burlington’s medical barrier products, please complete the contact form at burlingtonfabrics.com and a sales representative will respond.

