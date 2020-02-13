Materials Sciences LLC Expanding Operations In Greenville County SC

COLUMBIA, S.C. — January 30, 2020 — Materials Sciences LLC (MSC), an engineering services and manufacturing company, today announced plans to expand operations in Greenville County. The $4.2 million investment is expected to create 34 new jobs.

Founded in 1970, MSC provides research, design, analysis, testing, prototyping and production manufacturing of composite materials and components. The company is globally recognized for its development of specialty algorithms that simulate and predict composite performance. MSC’s proprietary technologies allow the organization to develop custom composite material solutions for clients in the commercial, energy and defense sectors.

With its existing location at 102 Augusta Arbor Way in Greenville, MSC is expanding into a second manufacturing facility at 101 Pelham Davis Circle, also in Greenville. The expansion and investment will enable continued growth of the company’s production manufacturing work. Specifically, the expansion into the Pelham Davis Circle location will provide MSC the space necessary to bring in advanced manufacturing equipment to increase both product size and throughput.

The project is expected to be completed by August 2020. Individuals interested in joining the MSC team should visit https://materialssciences.isolvedhire.com/jobs/.

The Coordinating Council for Economic Development approved a $100,000 Set-Aside grant to Greenville County to assist with the costs of building improvements.

“Operating in the Upstate over the last six years, it has been tremendous to watch the growth and transformation of the region. In that same time period, the Upstate has helped Materials Sciences LLC as a small business expand our facilities, composite manufacturing capabilities and employee base at an extraordinary rate. We’re excited for the bright future of our company as part of a community that continues to foster innovation and economic development.” –Materials Sciences LLC Vice President of Manufacturing Tony Caiazzo Jr.

“It’s exciting to see existing, innovative companies continue to expand in our state. We congratulate Materials Sciences LLC for growing their presence in the Upstate through this newest investment and the 34 new jobs it will create.” –Gov. Henry McMaster

“When a South Carolina business grows the way Materials Sciences LLC has, it’s yet another testament that we are a state that fosters manufacturing. We appreciate MSC’s commitment and longstanding relationship with Greenville County and our state.” –Secretary of Commerce Bobby Hitt

Materials Sciences LLC is an excellent example of a company that has found the formula for success in Greenville County. Materials Sciences LLC designs, develops and manufactures custom composite materials for clients in the commercial, energy and defense sectors. As an innovation-driven business with strong entrepreneurial energy, we salute them for their amazing progress and wish them continued success as a valued member of our business community.” –Greenville County Council Chairman and Greenville Area Development Corporation Board Member H.G. “Butch” Kirven

Posted February 13, 2020

Source: South Carolina Office of the Governor