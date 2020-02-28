INX International Ink Co. Addresses Supply Chain Impact Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

SCHAUMBURG, IL — February 28, 2020 — INX International Ink Co. is working hard to insure that the supply of their products to customers remain constant and secure while they manage through the global COVID-19 coronavirus situation.

“We are very cognizant of the impact we have on the overall supply chain,” said John Hrdlick, President and CEO of INX International. “Thanks to our vendors, INX manufacturing facilities are adequately stocked with raw materials and based on communications with them, we expect the supply from China to resume well before we have inventory concerns. We will continue to keep our customers updated during this process and are committed to making sure supply disruptions are minimized.

“Our hearts,” continued Hrdlick, “go out to everyone around the globe who have been negatively impacted by this outbreak in so many ways, including the loss of family and friends. We are keeping them in our thoughts and are hopeful COVID-19 runs its course as soon as possible.”

