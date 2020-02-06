Custom Color Masterbatch Designer And Manufacturer Americhem Releases 2021 Color Trends

CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio — February 6, 2020 — Americhem, a globally recognized designer and manufacturer of custom color masterbatch, functional additives, engineered compounds, and performance technologies, has has released their 2021 Color Trends.

This year’s color trend palette is based on a theme of Self Care, which means to mindfully ensure that you are being cared for by yourself. There are 4 stories to go along with this theme, which are “Adventures That Spark You,” “It’s The Little Things,” “Treat Yourself,” and “Hitting The Reset Button.” The colors in this palette are vibrant and exciting, but also complimented by soft shades that are easy on the eyes and can bring peace and tranquility.

Americhem’s Global Branding & Digital Marketing Leader, Hailey Cassidy, stated, “Americhem’s 2021 Color Trends were developed on a global level. We wanted to make sure that all of our domestic and international locations were incorporated in this project from North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. Our long running history and experience in the fibers, automotive, healthcare, building & construction, and packaging industries played a major factor in which colors we chose. Our goal is to inspire our customers by these captivating colors and help them innovate for the future of their products.”

If you want access to Americhem’s full 2021 Color Trends Presentation, visit their website to contact a representative today at https://www.americhem.com/contact

Posted February 6, 2020

Source: Americhem