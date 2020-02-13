Composite Manufacturer GreenCore Materials To Establish Operations In Georgetown County SC

COLUMBIA, S.C. — January 29, 2020 — GreenCore Materials, a new manufacturer of composite materials used to strengthen plastic extruded profiles, today announced plans to establish operations in Georgetown County. The company’s more than $10 million investment is projected to create 74 new jobs.

Using carbon fiber, fiberglass or natural fibers, GreenCore Materials’ patented manufacturing process dramatically improves the stiffness and rigidity of plastic profiles which serve the building, transportation and industrial industries.

Located at 407 A Church Street in Georgetown, GreenCore Materials’ new facility will increase the company’s capacity to serve the plastic extrusion industry.

Operations are expected to be online by April 2020.

The Coordinating Council for Economic Development has approved job development credits related to this project. A $200,000 Set-Aside grant was also awarded to Georgetown County to assist with costs related to this project.

“Innovation is the key to any long-term success in business. Six years ago, the concept and idea to improve the performance and uses of plastic extruded profiles was born. After receiving two U.S. patents and having more than 50 other U.S. and international patents pending, we are proud to launch our new enterprise in the city of Georgetown. We believe that our new technology will change the plastic extrusion industry, and we are looking forward developing our business where we call home.” –GreenCore Materials Owner and Founder Guerry Green

“We’re proud to celebrate when a new company decides to invest in our state and our people. This is an exciting day for GreenCore Materials, the city of Georgetown and Georgetown County. I am excited to see such a strong partnership established, and we look forward to seeing them thrive moving forward.” –Gov. Henry McMaster

“Companies like GreenCore Materials are attracted to South Carolina thanks to our pro-business environment. I congratulate the company on this new endeavor and am thrilled for the impact it will make in the Georgetown County community.” –Secretary of Commerce Bobby Hitt

“We are excited to welcome GreenCore Materials to Georgetown County. We have a long working history with Guerry Green, its founder, and we are eager to see this new venture move toward production. This announcement is the culmination of over a year of work with the GreenCore Materials team, our real estate partners and the city of Georgetown. We would also like to thank our partners at Santee Cooper and the South Carolina Department of Commerce for their support. We wish GreenCore Materials much success.” –Georgetown County Council Chair John Thomas

“I’d like to thank GreenCore Materials and owner Guerry Green for his commitment to the city of Georgetown. This announcement demonstrates a strong relationship between him and the city’s leadership. I’d like thank the state of South Carolina and Georgetown County for partnering in this economic endeavor. This development will re-energize the economic activity in our city and we are sending a message that Georgetown is open for businesses and establishing ourselves as a business-friendly community.” –City of Georgetown Mayor Brendon M. Barber Sr.

Posted February 13, 2020

Source: South Carolina Office of the Governor