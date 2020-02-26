Archroma Tianjin Named ‘Green Factory’ By Tianjin Authorities

REINACH, Switzerland — February 26, 2020 — Archroma, a global supplier of color and specialty chemicals towards sustainable solutions, today announced that its affiliate in Tianjin, China, has been named ‘Green Factory’ by the Tianjin authorities.

The nomination was granted as of January 1st, 2020, following an evaluation process conducted under the authority of the Tianjin Bureau of Industry and Information Technology, which selected 56 other companies only to receive that same distinction.

The ‘Green Factory’ list comprises companies comprehensively evaluated and scored against 92 indicators, in areas such as site intensification, production cleanliness, energy consumption efficiency, raw material recycling, environmental impact, product ecological profile, and carbon footprint. The initiative takes place in the wider framework of fostering ‘Green manufacturing’, one of the nine strategic objectives defined by the Chinese Authorities under the ‘Made in China 2025’ plan, which led to the Industrial Green Development Plan published by The Ministry of Industry And Information Technology in 2016.

The production site in Tianjin is fully integrated into the Archroma Management System and was externally certified to ISO 9001. In the preparational system upgrade, additional external certifications to ISO 14001, ISO 50001 and OHSAS 18001 were completed in November 2019. Commitments to the United Nations Global Compact and Responsible Care® are complementing the local framework.

This distinction adds on to a long list of previous initiatives by Archroma to further foster sustainable operations in Tianjin, such as the upgrade of the site boilers with low emission technology in 2017, the ‘safe enterprise’ award given by the local industry park in 2018, and the investment in advanced ozone oxidation technology for waste water treatment.

“We continuously challenge the status quo to make our industry sustainable. Therefore, this is a fantastic and pioneering recognition for us all at Archroma and underpins that we are on the right track”, comments Andreas Wickli, President of Operations at Archroma.

Rongwen Wang, Archroma’s Head of Operations in China, adds: “With that in mind, we are constantly deploying tremendous efforts towards running an eco-advanced production operation in China, focusing in particular on reducing waste and preserving water and energy. We are therefore extremely grateful and proud to be listed as ‘Green Factory’ by the Tianjin Bureau of Industry and Information Technology. Because it’s our nature!”

