A Modernized Logo For The French Textile Equipment Manufacturers’ Association (UCMTF)

PARIS — February 4, 2020 — The French Textile Equipment Manufacturers’ Association, the well-known UCMTF that groups about 35 companies, is introducing a new modernized logo.

“Our Maisons are proud of their traditions and state of the art technologies, our new logo has been designed to show both” states Christian Guinet, the new UCMTF Secretary General since last September.

In fact the traditional planisphere has been changed by a new one which seems to be made of textile ribbons; the blue, white, red colors are those of the French flag.

The new logo will be seen in the main international textile machinery fairs and in the textile magazines as France is the sixth textile machinery exporter with world leaders in such fields as long fiber spinning (wool, acrylic …), yarn twisting and control (including technical yarns), space-dyeing, heat setting for carpet yarns, carpet systems, dyeing and finishing, felts and belts for finishing processes, nonwovens, air conditioning of textile plants and recycling processes of textile materials. More information on these companies and on UCMTF’s activities can be found on www.ucmtf.com

Posted February 4, 2020

Source: The French Textile Equipment Manufacturers’ Association, UCMTF