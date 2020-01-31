Textile Pioneer Duvaltex Unites Behind A Single Brand

QUÉBEC, Canada — January 30, 2020 — Duvaltex, the North American market leader for contract textiles, is pleased to announce that its True, Victor and Teknit brands will all migrate to the Duvaltex brand. The transition aligns with the company’s growth strategies and natural evolution since its founding in 2015. While Guilford of Maine will remain independent, combining the other three brands will reinforce Duvaltex’s position as the key brand and leader of the commercial textile industry. Duvaltex firmly believes that streamlining the structure of its organization will lead to more innovative breakthroughs like CLEAN IMPACT TEXTILES™ and more sustainable textile solutions.

In the first step of the migration, all the design services will be merged to achieve greater synergy. “Our teams have always worked collaboratively, to draw on everyone’s talents,” explained Lisa Olson-Wong, Product Director, Panel and Upholstery Products, “and this move will foster even greater innovation and allow us to find exciting solutions for the challenges facing our industry.” Machell Apple, Product Director, Wallcoverings and Cubicle, is also enthusiastic about the new structure. “It is a very positive strategic shift,” she said. “Together we’ll be stronger and more versatile, and that’s sure to generate novel ideas.”

Clients will benefit from a simplified client experience, with the same responsive, customer-centric service and access to a wider range of resources. The strengths of each brand will now be available through a new, streamlined partnership that will give all Duvaltex customers access to a wealth of textile design and engineering talent.

As groundbreakers in sustainable development for over 20 years, Duvaltex embraces a unique approach focused on reusing discarded materials and reducing waste. Since 2000, the company has manufactured over a hundred million yards of sustainable fabrics made from materials diverted from landfills. In spring 2019, in its ongoing pursuit of an ever-smaller environmental footprint, the company launched an industry first: the 100% post-consumer recycled biodegradable polyester,[1] CLEAN IMPACT TEXTILES™.

Duvaltex president Alain Duval says that the company has always been guided by the desire to use resources responsibly. “It truly inspires us to preserve the planet for future generations. We are very confident that this transformation will both strengthen Duvaltex’s positioning in our markets and give us new opportunities to take further strides in sustainability.”

Duvaltex was founded in 2015 and its flagship brand at this time was Victor. A year later, Duvalex acquired three leading U.S. textile brands: True, Guilford of Maine and Teknit, which between them had more than 100 years of innovation and production covering the residential and the contract markets.

As a sustainable textile pioneer, Duvaltex constantly challenges the status quo. The team designs and combines new leading-edge technologies to create innovative, sustainable fabrics that inspire new trends. Duvaltex is North America’s largest contract textile manufacturer and boasts the richest weaving tradition in the industry. It created the industry’s first 100% post-consumer recycled biodegradable polyester—CLEAN IMPACT TEXTILES™.

