Huntsman Textile Effects To Feature Comprehensive Suite Of High Performance Products At Outdoor Retailer Snow Show

SINGAPORE — January 20, 2020 — Huntsman Textile Effects will be featuring its award-winning coloration technology and HIGH IQ® intelligent effects at the upcoming 2020 OutDoor Retailer Snow Show in Denver, Colorado.

As the industry leader in innovative and environmentally sustainable textile solutions, Huntsman Textile Effects offers mills and brands a comprehensive suite of high performance products that meet the fast-changing market needs. With its wealth of textile industry knowledge and experience, Huntsman Textile Effects is the preferred partner to help mills around the world achieve greater productivity and efficiency.

Huntsman’s featured products:

Unparalleled PFC free solutions Huntsman Textile Effects’ PFC free solutions including extensive PHOBOTEX® RSY non-fluorinated durable water repellents and Teflon EcoElite™ renewable sourced water repellents from its long-term alliance with Chemours. They are a perfect combination of excellent water repellency with extremely high washing resistance and meet the stringent requirements of the Huntsman Textile Effects HIGH IQ® Repel performance assurance scheme. The HIGH IQ® Repel program is designed to help mills, brands and retailers meet global demand for eco-friendly apparel with rain and stain protection. Combining innovative durable water repellent finishes with unparalleled technical expertise, the HIGH IQ® Repel program provides durable eco-friendly and sustainable protection for every performance need: everyday, outdoor and extreme adventures. Huntsman Textile Effects’ HIGH IQ® assurance program includes a comprehensive range of products from cutting edge moisture management technology to UV protection. Backed by the industry’s leading range of innovative, eco-friendly intelligent textile effects, fabrics treated with our intelligent effects are sustainable textile products that deliver the performance and benefits consumers expect of high-quality brands.

Award-winning innovative dyes Offering textile Dyes for every application method and fibre type, Huntsman Textile Effects is proud to share the award wining AVITERA® SE dyes which uses ground-breaking technology to reduce water and energy consumption by up to 50% while increasing productivity through shorter production time. Our TERASIL® W/WW dyes are a robust and high performance washfast dye range for polyester. It achieves right-first-time performance and is bluesign® approved and suitable for STANDARD 100 by OEKO-TEX® certified textile products. For polyamide/elastane fabrics, ERIOFAST® dyes are the perfect solution for sportswear, swimwear and lingerie garments. These unique acid reactive dyes specially developed for dying deep intensive shades with the highest wet-fastness properties ensure excellent color blocking even on challenging microfibers.

State-of-the-art sustainable inks Digital inks solutions include the range of NOVACRON® ADVANCE reactive inks that lets you achieve remarkable coloristic performance and shade intensity with superior fixation and fastness results. Our range of ERIOFAST® VISTA inks is a unique sustainable digital printing solution for polyester-cotton blends which uses a simple urea-free system to outperform the best alternative solutions in terms of brilliancy, gamut, color depth and fabric handle at reduced energy consumption and emissions. Easier and more efficient to use, these digital ink ranges require minimal maintenance and results in greater saving while meeting stringent industry standards.



Visit Huntsman Textile Effects at the OutDoor Retailer Snow Show at stand 55059-UL.

Posted January 20, 2020

