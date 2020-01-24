Huntsman Textile Effects Partners With Xenon Arc To Form NaviColor

SINGAPORE — January 24, 2020 — Huntsman Textile Effects and Xenon arc today announced the formation of NaviColor, a dedicated marketing channel to service the unique needs of select customers in the United States textiles and apparel industry.

NaviColor is a business specifically designed to meet the needs of select Huntsman Textile Effects customers and to further expand the growing customer base. NaviColor features a dedicated team of professionals in a highly advanced technological environment to support customers utilizing Huntsman’s Textile Effects innovative chemicals, dyes and digital inks in the United States.

“NaviColor represents a significant investment in our customer experience and will help us enhance how we deliver value to our customers,” said Brook Swinston, Huntsman Textile Effects Commercial Director Americas. “Huntsman is a recognized global market leader and innovator in textile dyes, chemicals and digital inks. This approach enables us to be closer to our customers, deliver value and react with more agility.”

NaviColor is the latest deployment of Xenon arc’s innovative xa-Direct model that helps the world’s preeminent manufacturing companies reach, grow and more effectively service the needs of their customer bases. Leveraging its domain expertise of the marketplace, combined with extensive voice of the customer research and leading-edge technology platform, the xa-Direct model delivers enhanced customer intimacy, valuable insights and improved customer service levels.

“We are excited to partner with Huntsman Textile Effects,” commented Mica Zuniga, Vice President of Strategic Growth for Xenon arc. “Together, we have created a thoughtful and complete offering focused on delivering best-in-class service, and technical support to valued customers by representing Huntsman Textile Effects market-leading products.”

NaviColor will exclusively represent Huntsman Textile Effects product portfolio including:

– Dyes

– Chemical Auxiliaries

– Digital Inks

Posted January 24, 2020

Source: Huntsman Textile Effects