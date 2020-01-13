Celanese’s Ethylene-Based VAM Technology Listed As Green Technology By China Petroleum And Chemical Industry Federation

DALLAS/BEIJING — January 13, 2020 — Celanese Corp., a global chemical and specialty materials company, today announces that its ethylene-based vinyl acetate monomer (VAM) technology has been awarded the designation as a “Green Technology” in China for its low carbon emissions, low energy consumption, low content of heavy components and high product quality. The designation was announced recently at a press event in Beijing by the China Petroleum and Chemical Industry Federation (CPCIF) in the Directory for Petrochemical Green Technology (2019 edition).

Harvey Zhao, senior director of Celanese’s Asia Acetyls business, was invited to attend the press event and award ceremony. As a representative of one of the awarded companies, Zhao delivered a speech on behalf of Celanese and introduced the ethylene-based VAM technology and shared the company’s continuous efforts towards safety and environmental protection. Zhao commented: “Celanese will continue to adhere to our business principles of sustainable product development and will work together with local governments and associations and actively participate in related activities to further contribute to China’s green development.”

Celanese is one of the major global producers of ethylene-based VAM that is advancing this green technology used in the production of polymer emulsions of various types, which are base resins for water-based paints, adhesives, paper coatings and textile finishes. VAM can be polymerized in mass, solution, suspension or emulsion.

The Directory for Petrochemical Green Technology was organized, evaluated and compiled by CPCIF under the support and guidance of the National Development and Reform Commission and the Ministry of the Industry and Information Technology of the People’s Republic of China in 2018. It not only provides guidance for technology selection for new investment and promoting development and application of green technologies, but also plays a positive role in guiding the government and financial institutions in making policies. There are a total of 23 such technologies listed in the Directory. The 2019 revised edition will further contribute to the “Green Petrochemical Industry” in China.

Posted January 13, 2020

Source: Celanese Corp.