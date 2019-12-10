NRF Welcomes Agreement To Vote On USMCA

WASHINGTON — December 10, 2019 — The National Retail Federation issued the following statement from President and CEO Matthew Shay in response to the announcement that the administration and House leadership have agreed to hold a vote on the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement.

“Retailers are very encouraged by this positive step forward to approve the USMCA, which will provide key updates to the landmark North American Free Trade Agreement and promote long-term economic growth. The USMCA takes many important steps to modernize the agreement to reflect today’s global and digital economy. This agreement could not come at a better time and provides certainty for U.S. retailers that rely on the North American market, including those that operate in Canada and Mexico. It also ensures American families can continue to have access to a wide range of high-quality products at prices they can afford. We applaud the leadership of both President Trump and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi for their commitment to reach a new and improved deal. We look forward to having this cross the finish line and continue the strong momentum in the consumer economy.”

Source: The National Retail Federation (NRF)