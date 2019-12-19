Marketing & Sales Executives Convene In Florida At TRSA 2nd Annual Marketing & Sales Summit

Alexandria, VA — December 19, 2019 — TRSA hosted its Second Annual Marketing & Sales Summit on Dec. 4-5 in Tampa. Key topics discussed by the linen, uniform and facility services industry’s marketing and sales professionals included customer growth and retention, social media and digital opportunities, employee hiring and retention, emotional intelligence, and more.

The summit kicked off on Dec. 5 in Tampa, FL, with a presentation by CITY Clean and Simple executives Chriss Carsello and Emily Hauber. Their presentation, titled “Marketing, Sales and the Digital Age,” touched on the ways that CITY is using digital channels, including social media, videos and more, to communicate to customers and prospects, as well as increase sales opportunities for the business based in Oelwein, IA.

Keynote presenter Joel Landi, a consultant, performance coach and bestselling author, highlighted the importance of harnessing your emotional intelligence in order to achieve success both personally and professionally.

Other presentations, panels and workshops at the Summit included:

The Importance of Marketing Environmental Sustainability

Great Ideas Swap: Stories from the Trenches

Processing Innovation: Developing Internal SOPs to Align with New Products

Strategic Partnership: Serving Your Customer’s Customer

Closing Panel: State of the Markets

Following the conclusion of the panel presentation, summit attendees visited nearby Busch Gardens Tampa to network and explore the park’s many offerings against the backdrop of stunning holiday décor.

Attendees were pleased with the overall content and energy that the event inspired. “I enjoyed the interactions of all the individuals in the breakouts, networking times, and other sessions. It was a unique blend of an audience, vendors and operators, and a difference of presentations that meshed extremely well,” said Kasey Wahl, director of sales and marketing, WSI.

Additionally, the TRSA Marketing & Sales Committee held their year-end meeting on Dec. 4 to look back at their accomplishments in 2019 and discuss initiatives moving forward into 2020. The following TRSA members attended that meeting:

Andy Feldman, Committee Chair, Omni Solutions

Chriss Carsello, CITY Clean and Simple

Charles Crowell, Milliken & Co.

Tyler Fowler, M+A Matting

Lauren Glass, M+A MattingJacob Gurtler, Gurtler Industries Inc.

Will Hacker, Landau Uniforms Inc.

Emily Hauber, CITY Clean and Simple

Mark Lewis, Dempsey Uniform & Linen Supply Inc.

Alan Maness, Milliken & Co.

Jerry Martin, Prudential Overall Supply

Kristi Sanders, Positek RFID

Kris Smith, Health Mats

Kasey Wahl, WSI

Jon Witschy, Spindle

The following Marketing & Sales Committee members collaborated on the content for the 2nd Annual Marketing & Sales Summit: Andy Feldman, Omni Solutions; Karen Harrington, Gojo Industries; Jerry Martin, Prudential Overall Supply; Kris Smith, Health Mats; and Amanda Steffen, Ecolab.

TRSA committees are open to all TRSA members. The next Marketing & Sales Committee meeting will be held on March 25, 2020, at the TRSA 10th Annual Legislative Conference in Washington, D.C., and is open to all interested TRSA members.

Posted December 19, 2019

Source: TRSA