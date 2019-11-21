JEC ASIA 2019 Reflected The Dynamism Of The Composites Industry In Asia Pacific

PARIS — November 21, 2019 — After three days of demonstrating the bright future ahead of composites, JEC Asia 2019 welcomed more than 200 exhibitors showcasing the latest innovations to more than 6,600 attendees from 49 countries in Seoul. From global brands to visionary startups, these companies set the composite world abuzz with the promise of innovation, knowledge, and networking.

Once again, JEC Asia gathered a significant number of academic researchers and institutions, industrials in a spirit of innovation, to prove that the sector is rapidly growing. But this year, the Korean composites Golden Triangle has shown even more dynamism and a very strong ambition to become a leading country in composites.

JEC ASIA 2019 MAIN HIGHLIGHTS

Major announcements of this new edition

On the first day of the 12th edition of JEC Asia 2019, Eric Pierrejean, JEC Group CEO and Yoon Hyuk Bang, President of KCTECH gave a welcoming speech and present JEC Asia 2019’s main features during the opening ceremony.

Eric Pierrejean also thanked Korean government officials, local companies and institutes who took part in the event. Thanks to JEC Asia platform, they were able to sign three major MOUs. The first one was between Jeonbuk region and Korea International Trade Association (KITA), the second one between Korea Pallet Pool Co., Jeonbuk Province and Hankuk Carbon. And the third one between Pitchcable Inc., Jeonbuk Province and BSM. These agreements reflect the national “Gloden Triangle” Composites strategy announced in August by Moon Jae-in, President of South Korea. Major economic investments of 7 to 8 trillion won (US$ 5.82 to 6.66) will support this strategy in the next seven years to structure and reinforce the local Composites industry.

Within this context, after three successful JEC Asia shows in Seoul, Eric Pierrejean officially announced the new name of the event, JEC KOREA, as of 2020, in order to promote the Korean composites sector and also to reinforce Seoul’s positioning as THE place to meet for the composites industry in the Asia Pacific region.

This strategic positioning has already been confirmed this year by the presence of many foreign government representatives: his Excellency Mr Philippe Lefort, French Ambassador to Korea, Mr Alexander Renner, Head of the Scientific Affairs Division of the German Embassy in Seoul, and Giampiero Valeo, Commercial Attache of the Italian Embassy in Seoul.

A very robust and high-level conferences program

JEC Asia 2019 held a robust conference program starting with the 14th International Carbon Festival, the Symposium on Carbon Materials, and Composite Technologies in partnership with KCTech. A total of forty speakers from Korea and across the world gathered to express their views and share their visions in the form of keynote presentations on composites applied to automotive and aeronautics. Experts from global companies such as Hyundai Motor Group, Chomarat, Solvay Ventures, but also Airbus, Composites United, and NIO could be found among the speakers.

Finally, to conclude the three-day conference sessions Avner Ben-Bassat, President & CEO of Plataine gave a keynote speech on a trending prospective topic: “The 4th Industrial Revolution: Implementing IIoT and AI to Composite Materials & Manufacturing.”

Tailored business meetings, composite tours and student programs

With the support of MAI Carbon and local universities, the Student Program was also a great success with more than 300 students attending specific conferences and getting to visit the show within a guided tour.

Through the exclusive Business Meetings Program, JEC Asia 2019 offered visitors and exhibitors access to effective marketing and relationship-building opportunities. Five hundred fifty business meetings took place over the three days of the show. These meetings were tailored to the specific needs and priorities of these professionals while allowing them to strengthen their positions, get involved in new programs, and meet new partners. Four composites sites and institutes tours were also provided to go even further in the discovery of the Korean composites ecosystem: Win & Win Co, Kookmin University (with Hankuk Carbon), KCtech and Hanyang University.

Overall, JEC Asia enhanced professionals’ knowledge, helped them network, and inspired the Composites community that attended the event.

Posted November 21, 2019

Source: JEC Group