2nd Annual Hospitality Conference To Offer Solutions To Consumer-Driven Upheaval

ALEXANDRIA, Va. — November 6, 2019 — With the traditional hotel industry in a state of upheaval in response to consumer expectations, executives and upper management of laundries that process outsourced hotel linens will want to hear from keynote presenter John Burns, president of Hospitality Technology Consulting, at TRSA’s 2nd Annual Hospitality Conference, set for Feb. 4-5 in Las Vegas.

Considered one of the 10 hospitality experts changing the travel industry, Burns will discuss “The Hotel of the Future: Understanding the Unprecedented Wave of Change in the Hospitality Industry.” The keynote will cover market drivers and trends, as well as challenges that exist for partners who supply the hotel industry.

Attendees for this event will benefit from opportunities to build skills, learn best practices from industry leaders and spend time collaborating and sharing information. Agenda highlights include these general session topics:

Current Market Conditions and Issues

Hotelier Laundry-Linen Practices Research

Best Practices in Inventory Loss Customer Service

Panel discussions pay professional growth dividends in the form of networking and information-sharing. The TRSA Hospitality Conference’s agenda includes these interactive opportunities:

Panel discussion: What Customers Really Want

Facilitated Roundtables featuring topics such as the significance of outsourcing laundry, converting potential customers, labor issues and more

Day two of the agenda will consist of tours at the state-of-the art Las Vegas plants of Alsco Inc. and Brady Linen Services LLC. Following the plant tours, management teams will offer debriefing sessions that allow for comparison of operations, thereby enriching the discussion of alternative approaches to similar tasks among conference attendees. Additionally, there will be a CEO/Executive Roundtable and networking reception on Feb. 3 before the conference begins.

Boost the value of your professional-development dollars by bundling this event with TRSA’s inaugural F&B Conference, Feb. 5-6 at the same location, and save even more with early registration by Dec. 20. There’s an additional savings of 10% off registration for three or more who register from the same company is also available.

Posted November 6, 2019

Source: TRSA