ShanghaiTex 2019 Exhibitor Preview: Bräcker 

PFÄFFIKON-ZÜRICH, Switzerland — October 24, 2019 — Bräcker presents a new traveller with up to 50% longer lifetime and shorter running-in period. This is only one highlight out of the impressing product variety.

A novelty Bräcker shows at ShanghaiTex is the new CARBO traveller for ring spinning machines. It is specially designed for man-made fiber spinners. CARBO is a new coating technology which improves the sliding properties. This results in up to 50% longer lifetime and a shorter running-in period. Recommended applications next to man-made fibers are also their blends, core yarns and all yarn counts.

In addition, Bräcker exhibits its well-known portfolio of high-quality products which meets the continually rising demands on the textile market like higher speeds and productivity. The rings and travellers offer long service lives, lowest yarn breaks and no thermal damages when processing man-made fibers.

See for yourself the many advantages on offer from Bräcker: Visit us at ShanghaiTex from November 25 to 28, 2019, in the New International Expo Centre: Hall E1, Booth A30.

Posted October 25, 2019

Source: ‪ Bräcker AG