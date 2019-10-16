NRF Report September Retail Sales Grew 4.5 Percent Over Last Year

WASHINGTON — October 16, 2019 — Retail sales in September were down 0.1 percent seasonally adjusted from August but up 4.5 percent unadjusted year-over-year, the National Retail Federation said today. The numbers exclude automobile dealers, gasoline stations and restaurants.

“The pullback in September compared with August is possibly a reaction to increased fears over U.S.-China tensions,” NRF Chief Economist Jack Kleinhenz said. “While uncertainty around trade policy and other issues has dampened consumer sentiment recently, consumers still have a lot going for them as evidenced by longer-term trends and factors like the tight labor market. September is a tricky month to measure because of seasonal factors like the end of summer and back-to-school spending, and this year’s early Labor Day may have moved up some spending into the last days of August.”

As of September, the three-month moving average was up 4.9 percent over the same period a year ago, compared with 4.1 percent in August. September’s results build on gains of 0.5 percent month-over-month and 4.7 percent year-over-year in August.

NRF’s numbers are based on data from the U.S. Census Bureau, which said today that overall September sales – including auto dealers, gas stations and restaurants – were down 0.3 percent seasonally adjusted from August but up 4.1 percent unadjusted year-over-year.

Specifics from key retail sectors during September include:

Online and other non-store sales were up 15.6 percent year-over-year but down 0.3 percent month-over-month seasonally adjusted.

Health and personal care stores were up 4.2 percent year-over-year and up 0.6 percent month-over-month seasonally adjusted.

Grocery and beverage stores were up 2.6 percent year-over-year but down 0.1 percent month-over-month seasonally adjusted.

Building materials and garden supply stores were up 2.5 percent year-over-year but down 1 percent month-over-month seasonally adjusted.

Furniture and home furnishings stores were up 1.1 percent year-over-year and up 0.6 percent month-over-month seasonally adjusted.

Sporting goods stores were unchanged year-over-year but down 0.1 percent month-over-month seasonally adjusted.

General merchandise stores were down 0.2 percent year-over-year and down 0.3 percent month-over-month seasonally adjusted.

Clothing and clothing accessory stores were down 0.7 percent year-over-year but up 1.3 percent month-over-month seasonally adjusted.

Electronics and appliance stores were down 1.7 percent year-over-year but unchanged month-over-month seasonally adjusted.

Posted October 16, 2019

Source: The National Retail Federation, (NRF)