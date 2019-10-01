JEC Asia 2019: A Compelling Conference Programme And Speakers

PARIS — October 1, 2019 — JEC Asia 2019 features a fulfilling conference program with experts from the industry, giving their insights on the latest developments in high-performance composite technologies and applications. A large panel of industry experts will take the stage to discuss the most recent innovations but also the challenges that the different application industries will face in the future.

JEC Asia Key Figures:

3 day-conference sessions

40+ international speakers

4 composites tours

450+ business meetings

Startup Booster competition

Innovation awards and planet

Conference sessions topics include: Carbon Fiber, Automotive, and Aeronautics

Carbon fibers session ‒ part of the International Carbon Festival Conference: world-class experts will discuss carbon fibers and other forms of carbon materials and their latest developments on Nov. 13 from 11 am to 6 pm, with our partner KCTech. Claudio Jarreta Neto, Non-metallic Materials Consultant at Petrobras, will speak about Composites for Off-Shore Applications at 11:25 am Professor Sung Ha, Hanyang University, will give a review of Hydrogen Pressure Vessel Technology at 11:50 am Tadashi Uozumi, Principal Engineer from Murata Machinery to speak about Multiple filament winder – High-Speed Production System for CFRP High-Pressure Hydrogen Vessels at 12:15 pm

Automotive session: speakers from various Tier companies will discuss composite golden triangle and new hybrid solutions on Nov. 14, 9 am to 4 pm. Dr. Bin WEI, Senior Manager Lightweight at NIO, will open the automotive full-day conference with an exclusive presentation on the future of Electric Vehicles, Lightweight and Composites’ Innovations at 9 am. NIO is a global-Chinese electric vehicle company offering premium smart electric vehicles and providing the best user experience. G. Kalkoffen from CARBON TT will present their latest composite innovations at 12 pm Choon Soo Lee, Team Leader at Hyundai Motor Group on the subject of Development Status of Continuous Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composites for Automotive Application at 2 pm

Aeronautics session about faster processes and new materials on Nov. 15 from 9 am to 3:30 pm with our partner, CFK Valley. Professor Dr.-Ing. Axel Herrmann, Head of Predevelopment at AIRBUS COE VTP at 9 am Jens Boelke, Head of Composites & New Technologies at Thomas Technik at 9:25 am Georg Lonsdorfer, Business developer at Airbus Americas Engineering at 9:50 am Dr. Joachim H. Henning, Director Innovation & Communication at CFK Valley at 10:40 am. Charlotte Troubat, Marketing manager at Chomarat on High-performance thermoplastic multiaxial reinforcement in aerospace structure at 12:05 pm Sean Henson, Global Product Manager at Aero Ascent Aerospace on Composites & Additive Manufacturing Composite Tooling & Additive Manufacturing at 1:30 pm



In addition to this programme, the 2019 edition of JEC Asia will welcome for the first time the eMove360° ASIA exhibition and conferences focusing on the critical topics of electric mobility, Charging & Energy, Battery & Powertrain, as well as Vehicles and Mobility Concepts.

eMove360° ASIA conference sessions themes include:

Trends of E-mobility and Self-Driving Vehicles: trends and future of e-mobility in Asia

Battery and Power Train

E-mobility Charging and Energy

New in 2019: Innovation Stage Programme

This year JEC Asia will feature an exclusive Innovation Stage Programme to put the spotlight on the startups that participate in Startup Booster competition. Communications and business experts will host several sessions on business, management, and marketing as a way to provide insights and advice on how to run a successful startup business, leverage funds, find new investors and so on.

Part of the programme includes the following sessions on Nov. 14 (within the Startup Village):

Pitching Skills Session – Shine in the Spotlight & Bring More Value to Your Messages with Mr Peter HOPWOOD, Founder, Hopwood Communications, as host,

What Makes Entrepreneurs and Startups Successful in the South Korean Composites Industry with Mr Sung Kyu HA, Professor, and Head of Center for Structures & Composites, Dept. of Mechanical Engineering at Hanyang University as host,

How to Raise Money in Asia Pacific with Mrs Ellen YE, Investment Director Asia-Pacific, Solvay Ventures

How to Commercialize Advanced Materials and Composites Technology with Henry SHIN, Director, Kolon Composites Innovation Center,

And on the same day, at the Startup Branch (KITA Startups Incubator at COEX) :

The 4th Industrial Revolution: Implementing IoT and AI to Composite Materials & Manufacturing with Avner BEN-BASSAT, Founder & CEO of Plataine

Startup Booster & JEC Innovation Awards Ceremony

Posted October 1, 2019

Source: JEC Group