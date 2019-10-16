Higher Quality And Lower Environmental Impact In Textile Coating: Covestro’s INSQIN® Helps The Automotive Industry Design Today For The Passengers Of Tomorrow

PITTSBURGH — October 16, 2019 — The automotive industry focuses on innovations as a driver for future growth. The INSQIN® technology of Covestro contributes to increasing the quality, design and functionality of car interiors that enables its customers and OEM partners to offer future-proof technology solutions to ensure the ultimate in style and comfort.

Mobility trends such as electric vehicles and car sharing, as well as tightening regulations on VOC emissions and sustainability are redefining the role and function of automotive interiors. With INSQIN®, a variety of coated textiles and new materials can now be used to create a stylish in-car experience that drivers want. This waterborne polyurethane technology enables more sustainable, flexible and durable coatings with a premium look and feel. These unique product features empower performance, even in the thinnest layers.

In a powerful demonstration of the potential of innovative materials for future mobility, the pioneering Covestro-sponsored Sonnenwagen electric car is taking part in the Bridgestone World Solar Challenge 2019 in October in Australia, which is known as the toughest solar race in the world. The Covestro Sonnenwagen includes innovative materials like translucent polyurethane synthetics for its steering wheel and car seat cover. The materials are also exhibited at K 2019 trade fair from October 16-23 in Düsseldorf, Germany, to demonstrate how they can be used in spacious living or working spaces.

Well-equipped for increasing demands Drivers increasingly demand an intelligent, enjoyable, but also healthy and sustainable in-car experience. Harnessing material innovation, Covestro is fully equipped for evolving demands. Produced at state-of-the-art facilities, INSQIN® delivers the qualities sought by automakers with low VOC emissions and a low environmental impact. Additional technologies from Covestro include ultra-thin polycarbonate films and lighter polyurethane foams that help reduce vehicle fuel consumption.

“Automakers demand both performance and sustainable solutions,” said Dr. Torsten Pohl, head of Global Textile Coatings at Covestro. “We are proud to be creating innovations and pioneering application methods in more and more industry sectors. Our broad product portfolio allows manufacturers to offer different effects and looks, giving them more options for the automotive interior of the future. With our INSQIN® technology, we are helping automakers to accelerate ahead of the competition.”

INSQIN® is a registered trademark of Covestro Group.

Source: Covestro LLC