FloorTek 2019 Success — AFA Intends To Make FloorTek An Annual Staple

DALTON, GA — October 3, 2019 — FloorTek 2019 continued the tradition of being a veritable hub of the floorcovering industry. This year’s exhibition had 30 first time exhibitors, as well as 50+ returning exhibitors both local and international continuing a tradition of floorcovering innovation and excellence in Dalton. Because of the success of the event, and a high satisfaction rating among exhibitors, the AFA intends to make FloorTek an annual staple as opposed to holding it every other year.

Zach Monroe of Card-Monroe Corp called FloorTek 2019 the “best yet,” saying, “It’s really good to see that, as we invest in the show, they invest back.” Others praised the AFA’s open communication style, the diversity of the vendors and attendees. Floortek featured numerous events and several breakout sessions, and proved to be a valuable learning tool for industry professionals in all departments.

Among the events that FloorTek will build upon in the years to come are the Taste of Dalton and Future Connections. Both of these networking events allowed exhibitors and attendees to experience Dalton, and to explore deeper opportunities for connecting within the floorcovering community, both within the industry and with potential future employees.

According to Dr. Tremaine Powell, Dean of Engineering and Information Technologies at Chattanooga State Community College, a visit to FloorTek’s Future Connections event will be a required part of the curriculum for some of his classes next year. The addition of new talent to the floorcovering industry ensures that FloorTek will remain a robust, don’t-miss-it event in the industry for years to come.

FloorTek 2019 saw meaningful business connections established, innovative solutions explored, and the continuation of AFA’s 40 year run of floorcovering excellence.

Posted October 3, 2019

Source: American Floorcovering Alliance (AFA)