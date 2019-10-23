Epson Introduces Its First Dye-Sublimation Textile Printing Solution With Fluorescent Ink

DALLAS — October23, 2019 — Epson America today introduced new 64-inch dye-sublimation printers – the SureColor® F9470 and SureColor F9470H. Designed to offer reliability and high image quality with outstanding print speeds, the new printers are ideal for roll-to-roll textile, home décor, promotional product, and soft signage markets. The SureColor F9470H also offers businesses the option of printing with two genuine fluorescent inks – Yellow and Pink – which brings bright, vivid colors to the production of sportswear, workwear and fashion items. The new printers will be on display in Epson’s booth #5610 at PRINTING United in Dallas, Tex. from Oct. 23-25, 2019.

“Epson continues to innovate in the dye-sublimation space, and we predict the digital textile market will continue to expand for years to come,” said Tim Check, senior product manager, Professional Imaging, Epson America. “The new SureColor F9470H introduces fluorescent ink support to further expand bold color applications, creating eye-catching output and providing greater versatility for customers.”

The SureColor F9470 and F9470H leverage a dual PrecisionCore® TFP® printhead and UltraChrome® DS ink technology1 with high-density Black ink to produce exceptional color saturation and high contrast. The SureColor F9470H features an enhanced printhead design with fluorescent ink support using Fluorescent Yellow and Fluorescent Pink ink to expand color gamut and applications. Designed with ease-of-use in mind, the intuitive SureColor F9470 and F9470H come equipped with new Epson Edge® Print workflow software, featuring an Adobe® PostScript® 3™ engine and includes job nesting, custom spot color, project libraries, pattern repeats, and the ability to import new media settings, when available, and provides the option for print shop providers the ability to edit media settings and manage projects remotely.

More about the new SureColor F-Series Printers: The new SureColor F9470 and F9470H are built to deliver high image quality at outstanding production speeds with a range of features, including:

Breakthrough Productivity – Dual printheads deliver industrial-level, roll-to-roll performance at speeds up to 1,169 square feet/hour 2

Brilliant Image Quality – UltraChrome DS Ink Technology with High-Density Black ink produces exceptional color saturation and high contrast

Seamless Workflow – Powerful Epson Edge Workflow software featuring an Adobe PostScript 3 Engine

Designed to Offer Predictable, Reliable Performance – Advanced auto paper-tension control and the fabric head wiper enable simple, continuous production

More Ink; Less downtime – High-capacity ink tanks hold up to 3L of ink per color to ensure longer print runs without user intervention

Turnkey Solution, Fully Supported by Epson – Includes one-year onsite warranty; extended service plans available

Exclusive Epson Awards Program Available – Accumulate points with every consumable purchase for trade-in options

Affordable, Scalable Solution – Offers an excellent performance-to-price ratio; easily add printers to meet business needs

Performance Optimized Epson DS Transfer Paper – Multipurpose, Rigid Photo Optimized, Adhesive Textile, and Production papers available

Support and Availability The Epson SureColor F9470 and F9470H will be available in January 2020 through Epson Professional Imaging resellers $27,995 MSRP and $31,995 MSRP, respectfully; and are currently available for pre-order. The SureColor F9470 and F9470H offer a standard Epson PreferredSM Limited Warranty, a one-year program that includes toll-free advanced telephone access Monday through Friday and usually next business-day on-site service in the unlikely event of any hardware failure.

1 This product uses only genuine Epson-brand ink cartridges. Other brands of ink cartridges and ink supplies are not compatible and, even if described as compatible, may not function properly. 2 Print times are based upon print engine speeds, when printing with CMYK. Total throughput depends upon front-end driver/RIP, file size, printing resolution, ink coverage, network speed, etc.

Posted October 23, 2019

Source: Epson America, Inc.